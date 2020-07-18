Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be annihilated in Aarau

FC Aarau v Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

Saturday 17:15

In Italy yesterday, there was a crushing result, but not the right one. Cittadella slipped up 1-2 at home to Ascoli. It's our first setback of the week.

We're looking to bounce straight back in Switzerland, where one of today's second-tier Challenge League matches brings Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to the home of free-scoring and free-conceding FC Aarau. We fancy there are goals on the way.

FC Aarau's last four home league games have produced 27 goals. That's an average of 6.75 goals a match. Going a little further back, each of their last 10 appearances at Stadion Brugglifeld have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 8/10 reaching Over 3.5 Goals.

Both teams have scored in 14/15 league games in Aarau this season, including all of the last 12. So we fancy Stade Lausanne-Ouchy can find the back of the net this afternoon. When the visitors have scored on the road this term, 6/7 have produced Over 2.5 Goals, including all of the most recent five. Three of the last five got to Over 3.5 Goals and, at an odds-against price, that's our punt on this one.