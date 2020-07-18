To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be annihilated in Aarau

Switzerland football fans
Go to Switzerland for goals today
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find success in Switzerland as FC Aarau entertain Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

"FC Aarau's last four home league games have produced 27 goals"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.10] in FC Aarau v Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

FC Aarau v Stade Lausanne-Ouchy
Saturday 17:15

In Italy yesterday, there was a crushing result, but not the right one. Cittadella slipped up 1-2 at home to Ascoli. It's our first setback of the week.

We're looking to bounce straight back in Switzerland, where one of today's second-tier Challenge League matches brings Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to the home of free-scoring and free-conceding FC Aarau. We fancy there are goals on the way.

FC Aarau's last four home league games have produced 27 goals. That's an average of 6.75 goals a match. Going a little further back, each of their last 10 appearances at Stadion Brugglifeld have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 8/10 reaching Over 3.5 Goals.

Both teams have scored in 14/15 league games in Aarau this season, including all of the last 12. So we fancy Stade Lausanne-Ouchy can find the back of the net this afternoon. When the visitors have scored on the road this term, 6/7 have produced Over 2.5 Goals, including all of the most recent five. Three of the last five got to Over 3.5 Goals and, at an odds-against price, that's our punt on this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 91pts
Returned: 85.98pts
P/L: -5.02pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.10] in FC Aarau v Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

Swiss Challenge League: Aarau v Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 July, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles