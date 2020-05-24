To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Herediano heading for goals

Costa Rica football fans
The Costa Rican Primera Division could light up your Sunday night
Tobias Gourlay rounds off a successful week with a trip to Costa Rica

"El Team have scored three times on their own in 10/13 home games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.98] in Cs Herediano v Guadalupe FC

Cs Herediano v Guadalupe FC
Monday 01:00

In Belarus yesterday, Lida went to Granit and won 2-1 to land our BTTS bet. It means we'll finish this week in profit, but there's more work to be done.

Our shift ends in Costa Rica, where Cs Herediano entertain Guadalupe FC in the Primera Division tonight. Since Jose Giacone took charge of the hosts, 10 of their 13 home league games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and - at near-on even money - that's our bet for this one.

Going into lockdown, El Team scored three times on their own in 10/13 of those games. Assuming there's been no lockdown-induced slump in their form, they should pick apart a visiting defence that has conceded eight times across it last three away trips.

Guadalupe FC have produced Over 2.5 Goals in 7/11 away games, including four of the most recent five. That trend is also strong enough to suggest [1.98] is a good price at which to back goals in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 64pts
Returned: 55.62pts
P/L: -8.38pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.98] in Cs Herediano v Guadalupe FC

Costa Rican Primera Division: Cs Herediano v Guadalupe F.C (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Monday 25 May, 1.00am

Tobias Gourlay,

