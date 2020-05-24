Football Bet of the Day: Herediano heading for goals

Cs Herediano v Guadalupe FC

Monday 01:00

In Belarus yesterday, Lida went to Granit and won 2-1 to land our BTTS bet. It means we'll finish this week in profit, but there's more work to be done.

Our shift ends in Costa Rica, where Cs Herediano entertain Guadalupe FC in the Primera Division tonight. Since Jose Giacone took charge of the hosts, 10 of their 13 home league games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and - at near-on even money - that's our bet for this one.

Going into lockdown, El Team scored three times on their own in 10/13 of those games. Assuming there's been no lockdown-induced slump in their form, they should pick apart a visiting defence that has conceded eight times across it last three away trips.

Guadalupe FC have produced Over 2.5 Goals in 7/11 away games, including four of the most recent five. That trend is also strong enough to suggest [1.98] is a good price at which to back goals in this one.