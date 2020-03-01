Football Bet of the Day: A corker in Charleroi

Charleroi v Standard Liege

Sunday 17:00

Anderlecht cruised past Waasland 3-0 in Belgium last night. The result was a cruise missile to our BTTS bet, but we're back on our feet and having another run at Belgium again today.

Earlier this season, Charleroi and Standard Liege drew 1-1 in Liege. Today, they meet in Charleroi and we reckon BTTS can land again.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of fourth-placed Standard's last 10 away games. Despite their lofty position, they have conceded on all of their last 12 road trips, leaking at least twice in 4/5 most recently.

Fifth-placed Charleroi have won an impressive 7/8 on home turf - only top-of-the-table Club Brugge have taken a point from them. We fancy they can score against Standard's leaky defence and, with Standard looking potent themselves, we like the near-evens about BTTS this afternoon.