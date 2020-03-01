To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A corker in Charleroi

Belgium football fans
Earlier this season, Charleroi and Standard Liege drew 1-1 in Liege
Tobias Gourlay's hoping for a grandstand Sunday afternoon in the Low Countries

"BTTS has been the right bet in all of fourth-placed Standard's last 10 away games"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Charleroi v Standard Liege

Charleroi v Standard Liege
Sunday 17:00

Anderlecht cruised past Waasland 3-0 in Belgium last night. The result was a cruise missile to our BTTS bet, but we're back on our feet and having another run at Belgium again today.

Earlier this season, Charleroi and Standard Liege drew 1-1 in Liege. Today, they meet in Charleroi and we reckon BTTS can land again.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of fourth-placed Standard's last 10 away games. Despite their lofty position, they have conceded on all of their last 12 road trips, leaking at least twice in 4/5 most recently.

Fifth-placed Charleroi have won an impressive 7/8 on home turf - only top-of-the-table Club Brugge have taken a point from them. We fancy they can score against Standard's leaky defence and, with Standard looking potent themselves, we like the near-evens about BTTS this afternoon.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 26pts
Returned: 24.24pts
P/L: -1.76pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Charleroi v Standard Liege

Belgian First Division A: Charleroi v Standard (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 1 March, 5.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

