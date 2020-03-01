Football Bet of the Day: A corker in Charleroi

Belgian First Division A: Charleroi v Standard (Both teams to Score?)
Sunday 1 March, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Tobias Gourlay's hoping for a grandstand Sunday afternoon in the Low Countries
"BTTS has been the right bet in all of fourth-placed Standard's last 10 away games"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Charleroi v Standard Liege
Charleroi v Standard Liege
Sunday 17:00
Anderlecht cruised past Waasland 3-0 in Belgium last night. The result was a cruise missile to our BTTS bet, but we're back on our feet and having another run at Belgium again today.
Earlier this season, Charleroi and Standard Liege drew 1-1 in Liege. Today, they meet in Charleroi and we reckon BTTS can land again.
BTTS has been the right bet in all of fourth-placed Standard's last 10 away games. Despite their lofty position, they have conceded on all of their last 12 road trips, leaking at least twice in 4/5 most recently.
Fifth-placed Charleroi have won an impressive 7/8 on home turf - only top-of-the-table Club Brugge have taken a point from them. We fancy they can score against Standard's leaky defence and, with Standard looking potent themselves, we like the near-evens about BTTS this afternoon.
Staked: 26pts
Returned: 24.24pts
P/L: -1.76pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sunday 1 March, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today