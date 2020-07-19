Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt away in Iceland

Breidablik v Valur

Sunday 21:00

In Switzerland yesterday, Stade Lausanne-Ouchy went to FC Aarau and raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time. They eventually ran out 3-1 winners, which means the fifth win of a profitable shift for this column.

We finish in Iceland where the third of today's three Urvalsdeild matches brings fourth-placed Valur to second-placed Breidablik. Two seasons ago, Valur won this fixture 3-1. Last term, it finished 3-3. This time around, it promises to be another high scorer.

Breidablik have scored three times in each of their first three home league games of the season. Last time out, they were held to a 3-3 draw and we fancy both teams can score in this one and help us land an odds-against bet on Over 3.5 Goals, which has been the right bet in 8/14 Breidablik home games since the start of last season.

Visiting Valur have won their first three away games of the campaign, scoring no fewer than 12 goals along the way. Going back into last season, each of their last 12 road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With a little help from today's similarly free-scoring hosts, we fancy they can get to Over 3.5 Goals for the eighth time in 13 outings.