To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt away in Iceland

Iceland football fans
The price is right for Over 3.5 Goals in Iceland tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Tobias Gourlay is looking to round off a good week with a high scorer in northern Europe

"Visiting Valur have won their first three away games of the campaign, scoring 12 goals along the way"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.12] in Breidablik v Valur

Breidablik v Valur
Sunday 21:00

In Switzerland yesterday, Stade Lausanne-Ouchy went to FC Aarau and raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time. They eventually ran out 3-1 winners, which means the fifth win of a profitable shift for this column.

We finish in Iceland where the third of today's three Urvalsdeild matches brings fourth-placed Valur to second-placed Breidablik. Two seasons ago, Valur won this fixture 3-1. Last term, it finished 3-3. This time around, it promises to be another high scorer.

Breidablik have scored three times in each of their first three home league games of the season. Last time out, they were held to a 3-3 draw and we fancy both teams can score in this one and help us land an odds-against bet on Over 3.5 Goals, which has been the right bet in 8/14 Breidablik home games since the start of last season.

Visiting Valur have won their first three away games of the campaign, scoring no fewer than 12 goals along the way. Going back into last season, each of their last 12 road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With a little help from today's similarly free-scoring hosts, we fancy they can get to Over 3.5 Goals for the eighth time in 13 outings.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 92pts
Returned: 88.08pts
P/L: -3.92pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.12] in Breidablik v Valur

Icelandic Urvalsdeild: Breidablik v Valur (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles