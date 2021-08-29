Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Bragantino in Brazil

Brazilian Serie A: Bragantino SP v Atletico MG (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Monday 30 August, 12.30am
There's a big game in Brazil's Serie A tonight and Tobias Gourlay wouldn't want to be anywhere else
"Last season's two meetings between these two finished 2-1 to the hosts in Mineiro and 2-2 here at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21 in Bragantino SP v Atletico MG
Bragantino SP v Atletico MG
Monday 00:30
In Italy yesterday, Empoli did more than annoy the Old Lady. The newly promoted visitors beat Juve 1-0 to leave us short on one side of our BTTS bet.
Our week finishes in Brazil, where the big match from Serie A brings top-of-the-table Atletico Mineiro to fourth-placed Bragantino. Atletico are six points clear at the top but might have to work hard for all three points tonight.
Last season's two meetings between these two finished 2-1 to the hosts in Mineiro and 2-2 here at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. This term, BTTS has been the right bet in 6/8 of Bragantino's home league matches. The hosts are only W2-D5-L1 but they have scored at least once in 7/8 and should fancy their chances of finding a way through the backline of the league leaders tonight.
Atletico are W6-D1-L2 on the road this season, but they have recently conceded in 5/7 matches, including all of the last three. BTTS has been the right bet in all of those last three and it's the one we're making on this game.
Staked: 119pts
Returned: 115.89pts
P/L: -3.11pts
