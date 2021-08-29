To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Bragantino in Brazil

Atletico MG are top of the pile in Brazil for now

There's a big game in Brazil's Serie A tonight and Tobias Gourlay wouldn't want to be anywhere else

"Last season's two meetings between these two finished 2-1 to the hosts in Mineiro and 2-2 here at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21 in Bragantino SP v Atletico MG

Bragantino SP v Atletico MG
Monday 00:30

In Italy yesterday, Empoli did more than annoy the Old Lady. The newly promoted visitors beat Juve 1-0 to leave us short on one side of our BTTS bet.

Our week finishes in Brazil, where the big match from Serie A brings top-of-the-table Atletico Mineiro to fourth-placed Bragantino. Atletico are six points clear at the top but might have to work hard for all three points tonight.

Last season's two meetings between these two finished 2-1 to the hosts in Mineiro and 2-2 here at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. This term, BTTS has been the right bet in 6/8 of Bragantino's home league matches. The hosts are only W2-D5-L1 but they have scored at least once in 7/8 and should fancy their chances of finding a way through the backline of the league leaders tonight.

Atletico are W6-D1-L2 on the road this season, but they have recently conceded in 5/7 matches, including all of the last three. BTTS has been the right bet in all of those last three and it's the one we're making on this game.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 119pts
Returned: 115.89pts
P/L: -3.11pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21

Brazilian Serie A: Bragantino SP v Atletico MG (Both teams to Score?)

Monday 30 August, 12.30am

