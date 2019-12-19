To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Riot in Romania

Romanian football fans
Dinamo Bucharest are in for a rough ride as they make their way to Botosani
Join today
View market

There will be blood in Romania this evening, says Tobias Gourlay, as the Red Dogs travel Botosani

"The Red Dogs have the joint worst away defence in the league"

Back Both Teams to Score @ [2.04] in Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest

Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest
Thursday 18:00

In Scotland last night, Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 to land our Asian handicap bet and kick-start our week.

We're in Romania today for the Liga 1 match between seventh-placed Botosani and eighth-placed Dinamo Bucharest. Earlier this season, the reverse fixture finished 1-1 and we like the even money about both teams scoring again this evening.

Marius Croitoru's hosts might just be in the right half of the 14-team table, but they have one of league's weakest home records (W3-D4-L3). They have conceded at least once in 9/10 appearances at Municipal Stadium. At the other end, they have scored in 8/10, with 7/10 delivering BTTS by the final whistle.

Dusan Uhrin's Dinamo haven't given him an easy ride this season. The Red Dogs have the joint worst away defence in the league, conceding 25 times across 10 previous road trips. They have leaked 10 times in their most recent three away games alone. At the other end, however, they have scored themselves in 7/7 since Uhrin took the reins. With 6/7 delivering BTTS, we reckon that's the value bet of the day.

2019 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 173pts
Returned: 207.18pts
P/L: +34.18pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams to Score @ [2.04] in Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles