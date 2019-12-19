Football Bet of the Day: Riot in Romania

Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest

Thursday 18:00

In Scotland last night, Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 to land our Asian handicap bet and kick-start our week.

We're in Romania today for the Liga 1 match between seventh-placed Botosani and eighth-placed Dinamo Bucharest. Earlier this season, the reverse fixture finished 1-1 and we like the even money about both teams scoring again this evening.

Marius Croitoru's hosts might just be in the right half of the 14-team table, but they have one of league's weakest home records (W3-D4-L3). They have conceded at least once in 9/10 appearances at Municipal Stadium. At the other end, they have scored in 8/10, with 7/10 delivering BTTS by the final whistle.

Dusan Uhrin's Dinamo haven't given him an easy ride this season. The Red Dogs have the joint worst away defence in the league, conceding 25 times across 10 previous road trips. They have leaked 10 times in their most recent three away games alone. At the other end, however, they have scored themselves in 7/7 since Uhrin took the reins. With 6/7 delivering BTTS, we reckon that's the value bet of the day.