Football Bet of the Day: Wild Bhoys are calling...

Hearts v Celtic

Wednesday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Germany last night, there was a remarkable result as Mainz went to Werder Bremen and won 5-0. Our BTTS bet was among the victims of the fallout of an extraordinary match that saw the hosts fall 0-3 behind within 20 minutes and slip 0-4 down by half-time. We hope to bounce back rather more quickly than they do.

Today we're in Scotland for the sole Scottish Premiership game of the day between Hearts and Celtic. The home side are on a dreadful run, having taken just one point from 15 at home and away recently. At Tynecastle, the hosts have won just 1/8 league games this season and new boss Daniel Stendel has a big job avoiding defeat to the league leaders this evening.

Neil Lennon's Celtic have won 14 of their first 16 Premiership games this season, including all of the last eight. In 12 of those 14 victories, the margin of victory was at least two goals. The Bhoys won their most recent two away games 4-1 and 4-0, and will travel to the capital in fine fettle.

The same cannot be said for the hosts, who are in the midst of an injury crisis that has engulfed their main attacking threat, Steven Naismith. They have lost 5/7 home league games with Celtic and look well set to lose again tonight - with something to spare.