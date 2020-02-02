To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Boavista

Portugal football fans
Guimaraes have been an entertaining road outfit this season
Tobias Gourlay concludes a profitable week in Portugal

"Boavista have notched just a couple of clean sheets on home turf this term"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.20] in Boavista v Guimaraes

Boavista v Guimaraes
Sunday 20:00

In Turkey yesterday, Besiktas went to Rizespor and won 2-1. It's our fourth winner in six bets this week. One more today and we'll be into the black for the year.

We're back in Portugal, where this evening's final Primeira Liga match takes seventh-placed Guimaraes to 11th-placed Boavista. The reverse fixture finished 1-1 and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score at Estadio do Bessa today.

Boavista have notched just a couple of clean sheets on home turf this term, with BTTS landing 5/9. Going back into last season, BTTS has been the right bet in 7/11.

Guimaraes have delivered goals at both ends in 6/8 away matches this season. Despite their position in the top half of the table, they have kept a clean sheet in just one of those games. With two shaky defences on display this evening, we're happy to take [2.20] about both teams to score.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 13pts
Returned: 12.86pts
P/L: -0.14pts

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay,

