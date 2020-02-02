Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Boavista

Boavista v Guimaraes

Sunday 20:00

In Turkey yesterday, Besiktas went to Rizespor and won 2-1. It's our fourth winner in six bets this week. One more today and we'll be into the black for the year.

We're back in Portugal, where this evening's final Primeira Liga match takes seventh-placed Guimaraes to 11th-placed Boavista. The reverse fixture finished 1-1 and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score at Estadio do Bessa today.

Boavista have notched just a couple of clean sheets on home turf this term, with BTTS landing 5/9. Going back into last season, BTTS has been the right bet in 7/11.

Guimaraes have delivered goals at both ends in 6/8 away matches this season. Despite their position in the top half of the table, they have kept a clean sheet in just one of those games. With two shaky defences on display this evening, we're happy to take [2.20] about both teams to score.