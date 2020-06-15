To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Panionios to fail fast in Greece

Greece football fans
Greece Lightning: Asteras Tripolis could win quick in the Super League tonight
Tobias Gourlay launches into the new week from Greece, where Asteras Tripolis can inflict more pain on some travel-sick visitors

"Panionios have lost all of their last eight Super League away games and look ripe for the taking again today"

Back Asteras Tripolis/Asteras Tripolis @ [2.80] v Panionios

Asteras Tripolis v Panionios
Monday 17:30

In Belarus yesterday, BATE Borisov came from behind to lead title rivals Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-1, but were pegged back by a late equaliser and the game finished 2-2. As ever, Kev will be back and aiming to go faster, higher and stronger in a week's time.

Our shift begins in Greece, where today's sole game from the top-flight Super League takes 13th-placed Panionios to seventh-placed Asteras Tripolis. It's the pair's third league meeting this season. Asteras won the first two and we're backing to win quick again this evening.

Since a 5-0 thrashing by top-of-the-table Olympiacos just before Christmas, Milan Rastavac's hosts are W4-D2-L0 at Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium. Going slightly further back in 2019, they have won six of their last 12 matches on home turf. In 5/6 of those wins - including one over today's opposition - they were already ahead by half-time.

Panionios have lost all of their last eight Super League away games and look ripe for the taking again today. In six of those eight defeats, they were behind at the interval. At something close to [2.80] we'll take Asteras to be leading at half-time and full time in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 72pts
Returned: 64.18pts
P/L: -7.82pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Greek Super League: Asteras Tripolis v Panionios (Half Time/Full Time)

Monday 15 June, 5.30pm

Tobias Gourlay,

