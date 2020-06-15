Football Bet of the Day: Panionios to fail fast in Greece

Asteras Tripolis v Panionios

Monday 17:30

In Belarus yesterday, BATE Borisov came from behind to lead title rivals Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-1, but were pegged back by a late equaliser and the game finished 2-2. As ever, Kev will be back and aiming to go faster, higher and stronger in a week's time.

Our shift begins in Greece, where today's sole game from the top-flight Super League takes 13th-placed Panionios to seventh-placed Asteras Tripolis. It's the pair's third league meeting this season. Asteras won the first two and we're backing to win quick again this evening.

Since a 5-0 thrashing by top-of-the-table Olympiacos just before Christmas, Milan Rastavac's hosts are W4-D2-L0 at Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium. Going slightly further back in 2019, they have won six of their last 12 matches on home turf. In 5/6 of those wins - including one over today's opposition - they were already ahead by half-time.

Panionios have lost all of their last eight Super League away games and look ripe for the taking again today. In six of those eight defeats, they were behind at the interval. At something close to [2.80] we'll take Asteras to be leading at half-time and full time in this one.