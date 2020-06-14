Football Bet of the Day: BATE to win clash of titans

Hosts to extend title race lead

BATE Borisov v Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Sunday 14 June, 18:00

Live on YouTube and Betfair Live Video

They left it late, but Köln did extend their scoring streak in the Bundesliga to 17 matches, and while they only did that in stoppage time and still lost 2-1 at home to Union Berlin, it was still enough for us to land an Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We've made a tiny profit this week, and we'd like to move further into the black with a winner in Belarus. Yes, I know the sexier leagues are turning up now, but they are still plugging away in the Belarusian Premier League, and there's a fascinating game today between title rivals BATE Borisov and Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

BATE made a ropey start to the campaign, but have found their flow since. They won the Belarusian Cup for the fourth time in their history, and they have surged to the top of the league table thanks to a run of eight wins in ten matches. At the Borisov Arena, they have won five of their last six.

Shakhtyor are also on great form. They haven't conceded a goal in the league since April 17, a run of seven straight clean sheets. The men from Soligorsk have won their last four top-flight matches, and they are unbeaten on the road this season.

There's an element of the unstoppable force against the immovable object here, but BATE's record against this evening's opponents is outstanding. They haven't lost any of their last 13 home matches against Shakhtyor in all competitions, and in the BPL, they have lost just six of their last 100 league games on home soil.

On that basis, I'll back BATE with a bit of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.

