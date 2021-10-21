To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Sociedad B to strike in Spain

Almeria Jose Corpas
Almeria will need clear eyes and full hearts to beat Sociedad B today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping the goals will rain in southern Spain today

"BTTS has been the right bet in 14/17 league games in Almeria"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0621/20 in Almeria v Sociedad B

Almeria v Sociedad B
Thursday 17:45 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In the States overnight, it looked Atlanta were going to edge NYCFC 1-0 for 90 minutes. Then the visitors equalized and our bet went down at the last.

We've picked ourselves up and returned to Spain today for one of this evening's four matches from the Segunda Liga. Third-placed Almeria are winless in two but will fancy their chances of victory at home to 16th-placed Sociedad B this evening. We think they will need at least a couple of goals to guarantee the win.

Going back to December last year, Almeria have managed clean sheets in just 2/17 league games at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/17 as the hosts have been shut out only twice.

Sociedad B are new to the second tier this season. Home and away, BTTS has been the right bet in 5/6, including 2/2 on the road. Most recently on their travels, they beat Alcorcon 4-1. We like the odds-against price on them scoring again today and helping to land BTTS in Almeria once more.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 144pts
Returned: 136.38pts
P/L: -7.62pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0621/20

Spanish Segunda Division: Almeria v Sociedad B (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Thursday 21 October, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day