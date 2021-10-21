Football Bet of the Day: Sociedad B to strike in Spain

Almeria v Sociedad B

Thursday 17:45 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In the States overnight, it looked Atlanta were going to edge NYCFC 1-0 for 90 minutes. Then the visitors equalized and our bet went down at the last.

We've picked ourselves up and returned to Spain today for one of this evening's four matches from the Segunda Liga. Third-placed Almeria are winless in two but will fancy their chances of victory at home to 16th-placed Sociedad B this evening. We think they will need at least a couple of goals to guarantee the win.

Going back to December last year, Almeria have managed clean sheets in just 2/17 league games at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/17 as the hosts have been shut out only twice.

Sociedad B are new to the second tier this season. Home and away, BTTS has been the right bet in 5/6, including 2/2 on the road. Most recently on their travels, they beat Alcorcon 4-1. We like the odds-against price on them scoring again today and helping to land BTTS in Almeria once more.