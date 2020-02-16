Football Bet of the Day: Anguish for Aberdeen

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Celtic football fans
Celtic won 4-0 on their first trip to Aberdeen this season
Celtic have a formidable head-to-head record against Aberdeen and Tobias Gourlay expects them to beat the Dons again this lunchtime

"Aberdeen might be Scotland's best of the rest, but their recent form hardly encourages ideas of an upset"

Back Celtic -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.10] v Aberdeen

Aberdeen v Celtic
Sunday 12:00

In Croatia yesterday, Varazdin went to Inter Zapresic and notched their first away win of the season. We're celebrating with them as their come-from-behind 2-1 win brought home our goals bet. They've also given us a shot at getting into profit for 2020 today.

We're in Scotland for the lunchtime Premiership game between third-placed Aberdeen and top-of-the-table Celtic. Since 2016, the league leaders have won a perfect 7/7 league games at Pittodrie. In 5/7 of those wins - including a 4-0 success earlier in this campaign - the margin of victory was at least two goals and we fancy the visitors to win with something to spare this afternoon.

Since losing an Old Firm derby to Rangers at the end of last year, Neil Lennon's Bhoys have won six straight in the league. That run includes four away games that have finished 4-0, 4-1, 3-0 and 3-1. Going back to their 4-0 win at Pittodrie in October, the champions have won 8/8 on the road. The margin of victory was at least two goals in 7/8 of those matches.

Aberdeen might be Scotland's best of the rest, but their recent form hardly encourages ideas of an upset. A win at second-bottom Hamilton last time out was their first in six league games at home and away. The Dons had failed to even score in four straight games before that win and we reckon Celtic can leave them trailing in the dust today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 20pts
Returned: 19.58pts
P/L: -0.42pts

Recommended bets

Back Celtic -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.10] v Aberdeen

Tobias Gourlay,

