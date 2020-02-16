Football Bet of the Day: Anguish for Aberdeen

Aberdeen v Celtic

Sunday 12:00

In Croatia yesterday, Varazdin went to Inter Zapresic and notched their first away win of the season. We're celebrating with them as their come-from-behind 2-1 win brought home our goals bet. They've also given us a shot at getting into profit for 2020 today.

We're in Scotland for the lunchtime Premiership game between third-placed Aberdeen and top-of-the-table Celtic. Since 2016, the league leaders have won a perfect 7/7 league games at Pittodrie. In 5/7 of those wins - including a 4-0 success earlier in this campaign - the margin of victory was at least two goals and we fancy the visitors to win with something to spare this afternoon.

Since losing an Old Firm derby to Rangers at the end of last year, Neil Lennon's Bhoys have won six straight in the league. That run includes four away games that have finished 4-0, 4-1, 3-0 and 3-1. Going back to their 4-0 win at Pittodrie in October, the champions have won 8/8 on the road. The margin of victory was at least two goals in 7/8 of those matches.

Aberdeen might be Scotland's best of the rest, but their recent form hardly encourages ideas of an upset. A win at second-bottom Hamilton last time out was their first in six league games at home and away. The Dons had failed to even score in four straight games before that win and we reckon Celtic can leave them trailing in the dust today.