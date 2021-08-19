TalkSPORT Charity Bet Treble: Raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund

This week, the TalkSPORT team have chosen...

Liverpool v Burnley - Liverpool win @ 2/13

The Reds made a strong start last weekend in their 3-0 win away to Norwich. With a full Anfield backing them for the first time in 18 months, expect Jurgen Klopp's team to be too strong for a Burnley side who made a poor start to the season against Brighton.

Leeds v Everton - Everton win @ 2/1

Everton, under the new guidance of Rafael Benitez, looked strong last weekend in their 3-1 win over Southampton. Leeds will be looking to bounce back after their 5-1 defeat to Manchester United, but even with a full Elland Road for the first time since their return to the Premier League, expect the Toffees to be too strong.

Brighton v Watford - Draw @ 5/2

Brighton and Watford were two teams tipped for relegation at the start of the season. But both made perfect starts last weekend, and will be happy to avoid defeat this weekend to keep their unbeaten runs going.

Back the treble @ 11/1

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 12.12 (11/1), meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £605 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair. Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.