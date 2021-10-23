Sunday Sports Multiple: Back West Ham for a draw in a 58/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back West Ham to draw with Tottenham at 12/5

With West Ham reprising their strong challenge from last year and Tottenham apparently over their bad spell, this promises to be a fiercely contested and absorbing London derby and an entertaining draw could be on the cards.

The Hammers earned an excellent three points at Everton last time and they also put three goals past Genk in midweek to make it three from three in the Europa League.

Still, they haven't looked at their best at home in the Premier League. Both of their defeats have come at the London Stadium and that suggests they are happier playing on the counter. Assuming that Nuno Espirito Santo has learned from the experience of his last London derby, I expect Spurs to put up more of a fight and earn a point.

Bet 2: Back Allmankind to win the Old Roan Chase at 4/1

The Old Roan Chase is one of my favourite races in the early National Hunt season and this year's renewal looks as fascinating as ever.

Last year's winner Nut's Well returns having claimed the same Kelso handicap that he won twelve months ago, though he will be carrying 4lb more this time and won't have the advantage of Danny McMenamin's 3lb claim.

Instead, I'll be siding with the other contender to have had a recent run under his belt, Allmankind. Dan Skelton's five-year-old disappointed when sent off 7/4 favourite at Chepstow last time but his trainer was clear that he needed the run and that this race has been his aim all summer. With the return to 20f in his favour, he may also prefer setting the pace at this sharper track and he looks a good bet to bounce back here.

Bet 3: Back Manchester United to draw with Liverpool at 5/2

Manchester United finally have a squad capable of winning the Premier League, but they aren't playing anything like champions at the moment and the pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by the week.

A good showing against Liverpool, however, would give his critics something to think about. On paper that seems unlikely, given the disorganised and disjointed football his side have produced in their last three Premier League outings.

Still, this is one of those fixtures that usually sees the underdog rise to the occasion and United's depth of attacking talent means that they are a dangerous team to write off. Liverpool are favourites but their current odds look too short as the away team in a local derby against unpredictable opponents, so the draw looks a better option.

Total Odds for this multiple: 58/1.




