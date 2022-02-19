Sunday Sports Multiple: An Elland Road draw the headline in a 63/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leeds to draw with Manchester United at 29/10

Having earned a much-needed victory in midweek, Manchester United are big favorites for this trip across the Pennines, but I think Leeds can earn a draw here.

Leeds are getting dangerously close to the relegation zone and given the form of one or two of the teams below them, there is plenty for Marcelo Bielsa to worry about. But it is noticeable that Leeds' home performances have been tighter than their record on the road. In fact, their away games are producing 3.58 goals per game, compared to 2.73 per fixture at Elland Road.

It is also worth noting that both Leeds home games and Manchester United away games produce more draws than the Premier League average. Given United's lack of resilience and ongoing player morale issues, this looks like a good opportunity for Leeds to grind out a crucial point.

Bet 2: Back Beacon Edge to win the Ten Up Novices Chase at 4/1

Gigginstown Stud dominates the entries for this Grade 2 contest at Navan on Sunday but although Gordon Elliott saddles three of their four runners, it's the Noel Meade-trained Beacon Edge who looks the best bet here.

Run Wild Fred has the most experience of the three market front runners, but Farouk D'Alene and Beacon Edge have already matched his best form and have considerably more potential with just three runs apiece over fences so far.

Beacon Edge fell last time out but prior to that put in an extremely impressive performance in winning the Drinmore Chase, beating some classy contenders including another Gigginstown chaser, Fury Road. Farouk D'Alene is obviously respected but at these odds, Beacon Edge is the value.

Bet 3: Back Wolves to draw with Leicester at 23/10

Wolves are having another excellent season and go into the weekend in seventh position in the Premier League table with a realistic shot of breaking into the top six, given their games in hand over some of the teams above them.

That success, however, has been largely built on their away performances. In fact, they rank fourth in the league Away table, but 14th in the Home standings. You have to feel sorry for Wolves fans who have seen their team score just eight Premier League goals at Molineux this season, where the goals per game rate of 1.55 is the lowest in the division by a long way.

Based on recent form, this represents an ideal opportunity for Wolves to pick up three points against misfiring opponents, but although Leicester are vulnerable, I'm not confident that Wolves will create enough to take advantage. The draw is a short price, but could arguably be shorter and I think this will be another frustrating afternoon for the Wolves faithful.

