Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager
Pandora Hughes is back with another Sunday multiple and she's banking on Arsenal kicking off her treble with a win against Watford.
Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Watford at 4/7
Arsenal were a little fortunate to pick up a narrow win against Wolves last time, but they are closing in on a top-four spot and with two games in hand over Manchester United, are looking good for Champions League qualification.
Still, there is plenty of hard work to be done before then, and Sunday's opponents will not make things easy for them as they battle for Premier League survival.
Roy Hodgson's side earned a point against Manchester United last time and two games previously had battled to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. However, they were extremely lucky against United, conceding 22 shots on goal, and prior to that game had been turned over 4-1 by Crystal Palace. Arsenal have plenty of firepower and are playing with fluency and confidence so should claim the win here.
Bet 2: Back Fighting Fit to win the Leopardstown 4:15 at 2/1
With Cheltenham on the horizon, Sunday's racing is relatively quiet, but there are some interesting races at Leopardstown, including this novices' chase.
Dancing Jeremy has winning chase form and comes to this contest having tasted success over hurdles, and Alko Rouge showed some promise at Punchestown last time, but Fighting Fit might have the edge over the rest of the field.
He struggled over longer distances in his first three attempts over the larger obstacles, but the drop back to two miles has produced a significant.
Bet 3: Back Manchester City to beat Manchester United at 2/5
Manchester City's defeat against Tottenham two games ago has opened the door for Liverpool, who have a game in hand and if the Reds can beat West Ham on Saturday, City will go into this game with only a three-point lead.
Their city rivals are also in desperate need of the points as they risk being overhauled by Arsenal in the race for fourth place.
This is likely to be a cagey encounter by the standards of Manchester derbies, but although United have put together a solid undefeated run of eight games, most of those games were against clubs in the bottom half of the table. City are still a far better team and I think they will reassert their dominance this weekend.
Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.
improvement, and he registered a career-best when getting off the mark at Naas back in January.
2022 Weekend Multiple P/L
Staked: 19 pts Returned: 11.55 pts P/L: - 7.45 pts 2021 P/L -0.99 pts 2020 P/L -29.9 pts 2019 P/L +5.72 pts 2018 P/L – 0.61 pts 2017 P/L: + 0.99 pts 2016 P/L: + 20.99 pts 2015 P/L: - 0.51 pts 2014 P/L: + 12.69 pts
