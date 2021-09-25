Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 31/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Tottenham at 13/10

After a positive start to the season, Tottenham have lost their way and things aren't about to get any easier when they travel across north London on Sunday.

Spurs haven't won at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 and their last away outing in the Premier League saw them well beaten by Crystal Palace, so they look to be up against it taking on an Arsenal side that may have turned the corner.

After three successive defeats, the Gunners have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins, with the return of Gabriel and the shift to a back four apparently helping them to kick start their season. Mikel Arteta is still under huge pressure, but a victory in this game would give him more breathing space and Arsenal look good for the three points.

Bet 2: Back Lismore to win the Loughbrown Stakes at 9/2

Curragh's high quality Sunday card includes this intriguing Group Three contest for stayers which features a number of classy contenders.

St Leger third The Mediterranean is likely to start as favourite for Aidan O'Brien, while dual Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song can't be written off despite a couple of disappointing runs this season.

At bigger odds, however, it could pay to side with Lismore, from the Henry de Bromhead yard. A year ago, the four-year-old was running at Wolverhampton as he rose through the handicap for Sir Mark Prescott, and he has continued to progress, winning the Group Three Henry II in May. He seemed to have plenty in hand on that day and as further improvement can't be ruled out, he looks a good option here.

Bet 3: Back Southampton to beat Wolves at 31/20

The early season schedule has not been kind to either of these teams and they go into Sunday's encounter with only one Premier League win between them.

Wolves have created plenty of chances but have very little to show for it, having scored only twice so far. More worrying still was their response to going a goal down against Brentford last weekend, as they appeared to lose focus and allowed the Bees to make it 2-0 six minutes later.

The Saints have been patchy in five outings this season, but their energetic pressing game has been a notable feature and they earned a deserved point at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. A repetition of that performance could be enough against a Wolves side that looks short of confidence and resilience.

Total Odds for this multiple: 31/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



