Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Fulham at 3/4

Momentum can be everything at this time of year and Arsenal seem to have found some form at just the right time, so I'm backing them not to slip up against a Fulham side who are surely heading back to the second tier.

Last weekend, the Gunners dismantled Sheffield United 3-0 and then produced an even more impressive attacking display against Slavia Prague in midweek, delivering a thoroughly enjoyable thrashing which all decent football fans will have enjoyed.

For the visitors, a run of four consecutive defeats, combined with a surprising Newcastle revival, appears to have sealed their fate, and while Scott Parker's men are sure to fight hard at the Emirates, their defensive frailties are all too obvious and will leave them vulnerable to an Arsenal side packed with attacking threats.

Bet 2: Back Tamaroc Du Mathan to win the Future Champion Chase at 15/8

Only four runners line up for this contest, but there are some promising novices on display, including the favourite Allmankind, who disappointed in the Arkle after looking most impressive in running up a hat-trick.

The Dan Skelton inmate was not able to dominate from the front at Cheltenham and could run into a similar problem here, with Malystic likely to be keen to set the pace, which could impact the favourite's chances of staying the extra distance.

With those doubts in mind, it could pay to side with the second favourite, Tamaroc Du Mathan, who improved to win a decent looking novice event in December. That race has produced two subsequent winners and with more to come from the Paul Nicholls-trained 7-year-old, he looks like a good bet here.

Bet 3: Back Torino to draw with Roma at 5/2

Roma are 27 points ahead of Sunday's opponents in the Serie A table, but they shouldn't take anything for granted when they head to Turin.

A crucial win against Bologna last time out has kept them in the hunt for a European qualification spot, and remarkably, their progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League means they are the league's sole remaining representatives in either of the two major continental tournaments.

But there is still a lot of work to be done to salvage a disappointing season, and they could be up against it this weekend against a Torino side that has improved markedly under Davide Nicola. Their attack rates as the best outside the top eight, and they have now taken seven points from their last four outings, so in their current battling form, I'm backing them to take a point here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



