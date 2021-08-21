Sunday Sports Multiple: A Wolves draw the headline in a 24/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolves to draw with Tottenham at 21/10

Wolves kicked off their 2021/22 campaign with a defeat against Leicester, but they emerged from that game with a lot of credit and can pick up their first point here.

Their visitors will provide a tough test after getting their season underway with an impressive victory over the reigning champions, and Nuno Espirito Santo will know all about the strengths and weaknesses of the Wolves squad.

Still, Bruno Lage's side looked extremely well organised for their opening game, and we can expect them to make this a test of patience, which will present a completely different challenge for the Spurs players, so I think Wolves can hold them to a draw.

Bet 2: Back Champagne City to win the Worcester 3:10 at 7/2

Worcester's Sunday card has some interesting contests to offer including this small field Class Three Handicap Hurdle, run over two miles.

After three consecutive wins, Sostalla is the clear favourite here, but she didn't have a lot to spare last time, and has never won at this level, so it could pay to look elsewhere.

Thahab Ifraj has been consistent this summer, but preference is for Champagne City. Tom George's eight-year-old had been dropping down the weights and although he was well beaten last time out, that was a grade higher than this contest. He has won off a higher mark before and I think he has enough in hand to edge out his rivals here.

Bet 3: Back Chelsea to beat Arsenal at 4/5

Normally, you'd expect a London derby to rouse both sides to extra efforts but given the lacklustre performance Arsenal put in against Brentford in their opening weekend fixture, banking on the Gunners looks like a risky enterprise.

Mikel Arteta's men looked weak in defence and created little up front against the Bees, and with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missing again for this game, they have limited scope to improve.

By contrast, Chelsea have enjoyed an effortless start to their campaign, with two wins under their belt already, including an impressive dismantling of Crystal Palace. This may not be as easy, but it is hard to see Arsenal threatening them in a significant way and I'm backing the visitors to take all the points.

Total Odds for this multiple: 24/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



