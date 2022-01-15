Sunday Sports Multiple: A West Ham win the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back West Ham to beat Leeds at 8/13

Just six days after their FA Cup encounter, West Ham and Leeds meet again in the Premier League, but the visitors must go into this game with very little optimism.

The Hammers' 2-0 victory on Sunday was the fourth consecutive victory they have recorded over Marcelo Bielsa's side since Leeds returned to the top flight, and thus far, Bielsa has been unable to find an answer to the speed, power and defensive strength of David Moyes' impressive West Ham lineup.

To make their task even harder here, Leeds will definitely be without eight first team players with three more doubtful, thanks to a combination of injury and suspension. West Ham have recorded three successive Premier League victories as they aim to secure a top four spot and this looks an ideal opportunity to earn a fourth.

Bet 2: Back Bob Olinger to win the Kildare Novices' Chase at 4/9

Bob Olinger heads a field of promising chasers at Punchestown on Sunday and has the chance to underline his status as the most impressive young steeplechase prospect in Ireland.

Henry De Bromhead's young chaser is set to make his second appearance over fences in the Grade Three Kildare Novices' Chase though he faces some high class rivals.

Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil, both trained by Willie Mullins, were first and third at Naas last time out and will pose a serious threat. However, Bob Olinger's debut win over fences has worked out exceptionally well, and with that experience and some further schooling behind him, he should be able to claim this prize.

Bet 3: Back Tottenham to draw with Arsenal at 23/10

We can usually expect drama, passion and controversy when these two bitter rivals meet, and this latest renewal of the North London derby is likely to be typical of their encounters, with both teams on an upward curve and fighting for league supremacy.

Neither side will be at full strength. The injury to Son Heung-min is a blow to Tottenham, but Arsenal are also struggling with player availability, particularly in the centre of midfield.

With both sides missing key personnel, it is possible that Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta will err on the side of caution here, and the result could be a tense and scrappy affair, with goal opportunities at a premium. With that in mind, the draw looks like the safest play.