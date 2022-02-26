Sunday Sports Multiple: A West Ham draw the headline in a 17/1 weekend wager

West Ham go into this weekend only four points off the top four in the Premier League, but their position is precarious and nothing less than victory will do on Sunday when they take on the team immediately below them.

Wolves were undone by a late own goal against Arsenal, but they still have a game in hand over the Hammers and a victory here would see the two teams swap places.

The home side will be fresher, having had eight days off, and they have a good record at the London Stadium, but Wolves are one of the division's best travelers, having won seven times on the road. This will be a tight contest, but with two well-matched teams desperate not to lose ground, the draw looks the best option.

The pick of Sunday's racing action comes from Naas which hosts this intriguing Grade Two event for novice hurdlers.

Gordon Elliott's Hiaou is an exciting contender, having shown an impressive attitude in landing his maiden last time, while Flame Bearer won well at Fairyhouse, stepping up on what he had shown previously.

But in what should be a highly competitive contest, I'm siding with Ha D'or from the Willie Mullins stable. He was a narrow second on his seasonal debut but got off the mark subsequently at Fairyhouse with a comfortable victory, and the manner of that win suggested there could be much more to come.

One of Spain's most intense football rivalries is renewed on Sunday and with both Seville teams riding high, this promises to be a tense and entertaining game.

Sevilla have continued to improve this season and go into this game in second place in La Liga. But Real Betis are also enjoying a vintage campaign, only five points behind their city rivals, in third place.

Julen Lopetegui's side are unbeaten in the league since the end of November, but they have developed a draw habit of late. By contrast, Betis are in top form, with four wins from their last five. We can expect a thunderous contest at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium, but both sides may have to settle for a point.

