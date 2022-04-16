Sunday Sports Multiple: A West Ham draw the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

West Ham's European heroics have moved them one step closer to Champions League qualification, but they are still in contention to finish in the Premier League top four, so David Moyes once again faces some tough selection issues.

The trip to Lyon was a successful one but taking on a physical side like Burnley just three days later would ordinarily be less than ideal, but the sacking of Sean Dyche may just have made the Hammers' task easier.

The Clarets have never had the best squad in the Premier League, but their battling qualities always kept them in contention. How much of that was down to Dyche we will soon find out, but the upheaval caused by his departure is not the best preparation for a crucial game and West Ham should be able to take advantage.

There's a busy card at Newbury on Easter Sunday, including this ten-furlong Class Three conditions race for promising three-year-olds.

Many of these runners have the Derby as their target, including all of the Godolphin entries. Of these, Walk of Stars and Franz Strauss have huge potential, while New London was an impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance.

But with the field likely to cut up over the weekend, Hafit looks the most solid option here. On his last appearance, in the Group Three Zetland Stakes, he produced a solid performance, showing plenty of stamina and battling qualities, and while he may not ultimately be a Derby contender, he can win this one.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City enjoyed a big European occasion in midweek, but their exertions may have taken their toll ahead of this visit to the Northeast and the home side look a solid bet.

Both teams have significant injury problems, but Newcastle are likely to be considerably fresher having last played nine days ago, securing a 1-0 win over Wolves that took them to within three points of the top half of the table.

Eddie Howe's side have won their last four at St James' Park, which is once again starting to feel like a fortress, and they will be confident of taking all three points against a Leicester Team that has lost five of their last seven away games.

