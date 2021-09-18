Sunday Sports Multiple: A United win the headline in a 13/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester United to beat West Ham at 4/5

Manchester United are odds on for this trip to East London, but they could still offer a touch of value against the Hammers this weekend.

David Moyes' side are undefeated in four Premier League outings this time round, but that run includes disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton - games from which they would have expected to take three points.

The absence of Michail Antonio for this game will also hurt them. Antonio has been in blistering form so far this season, and without him, their threat is greatly reduced. The visitors will have to work hard for their win, but they have an array of attacking talent at their disposal and it should be enough to earn victory.

Bet 2: Back Poseidon to win the Listowel 400 at 11/8

This Novice Chase is one of the more interesting races on Sunday's Listowel card and features several horses with the potential to make their mark.

Grange Walk has the best record over fences, having won twice already, but he is more exposed than some of his rivals here and could be vulnerable to one of the newcomers such as the Gordon Elliott pair Coach Carter and Devrey.

But in a tricky looking contest, Poseidon could be the answer. The seven-year-old has been progressing nicely and came close to getting off the mark when finishing second at Killarney last time out. On ratings he has the beating of Grange Walk and with more improvement expected, he looks a good bet.

Bet 3: Back Chelsea to beat Tottenham at 3/4

After a strong start to the season, Tottenham were brought back down to earth at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend and they look vulnerable again this weekend.

Their back line looked particularly shaky against Palace, while the likely continuing absence of Heung-min Son reduces their threat at the other end of the pitch. They are likely to find it hard to breach a Chelsea defence that has kept four clean sheets in five competitive outings so far.

Thomas Tuchel has built on the unexpected success of the 2020/21 campaign and thanks to Romelu Lukaku, the Blues are prolific in front of goal, as well as being hard to break down, a combination that should prove too much for Spurs on Sunday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



