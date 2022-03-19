Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in an 18/1 weekend multiple

Both of these teams have realistic hopes of a top-four finish but have ground to make up, and this promises to be a fiery London derby.

West Ham enjoyed one of the most significant nights in the club's history in midweek when they overcame Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but that was a physically and emotionally draining occasion, and David Moyes has had only three days to prepare his team for this battle.

Spurs are level on points with the Hammers and have a game in hand over their capital city rivals, and while they have been inconsistent under Antonio Conte, their overall progression is one of improvement. They've also started to find the net with regularity, scoring 13 in their last 4 and I'm backing them to edge this one.

It's a quiet Sunday for horse racing fans, but there are some interesting contests to be found, including this Handicap for Novice Chasers in which all five have a chance.

Tile Tapper got off the mark last time out in similar conditions and is likely to go well here, while The Widdow Maker was an impressive winner on debut, but Kim Bailey's The Edgar Wallace could be the answer.

Winner of his only race over fences back in November, he is making a belated reappearance here but he has plenty of potential and with the ground likely to dry out further before the off, conditions should not be a problem.

Leicester are likely to improve on their current league position by the time the season ends, as they have three games in hand on many of the teams around them in mid-table, but that can't disguise what a disappointing campaign this has been.

The Europa Conference offers the possibility of some redemption for Brendan Rodgers' men, but that commitment will put pressure on a squad that is already missing six regular players through injury, and having played on Thursday night, Rodgers will once again have to reshuffle his line-up ahead of this game.

Brentford fans may scent the possibility of a valuable away win here, given that their side has bagged six points from their last two games, taking them significantly closer to safety. However, those games came against relegation-threatened Burnley and Norwich, so a solid point looks more realistic.

