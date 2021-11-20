Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 17/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Leeds at 3/4

Antonio Conte's Tottenham reign began with an entertaining 3-2 win over Vitesse, in which his side conceded two first half goals after racing into a 3-0 lead, a weakness that would have infuriated the defence-minded coach.

There was some indication of improvement three days later when Spurs earned a 0-0 draw against Everton and in the two weeks off since then, we can be sure that Conte has been drilling his team in how to make his system work.

It may take a game or two for them to get fully into the swing of it, but with Harry Kane rediscovering his goalscoring form, they have enough up front to edge out a Leeds side that is missing several key players. The visitors have won only twice in the Premier League this season and I can't see them getting anything out of this one.

Bet 2: Back Ginto to win the Monksfield Novice Hurdle at 2/1

The best of Sunday's racing is in Ireland, where Navan hosts a top quality meeting including this Grade Three Novice Hurdle.

The Little Yank has run 28 times over hurdles but still qualifies as a novice, while Lunar Display also has plenty of hurdles experience, but both are likely to be vulnerable to a pair of unexposed Gordon Elliott five-year-olds.

Both Ginto and Hollow Games looked hugely impressive in their debut wins and although the latter horse is likely to go off as a big favourite, I think Ginto looks a better bet, having proven that he can perform on the same type of going that is likely to prevail at Navan this weekend.

Bet 3: Back Inter to draw with Napoli at 5/2

Unbeaten in their last 21 Serie A games, Napoli head to Milan this weekend aiming to cement their position at the top of the table, but I'm backing on the home team to earn at least a point in what promises to be a fascinating clash.

Despite their offseason upheavals, Inter have started the campaign well and are firmly in contention for the title once again. They were arguably unluckly not to beat Milan last time and will relish the opportunity to take on the current leaders.

Still, their record against other top sides is not great. In fact, in four games against teams who finished in the top seven last season, they haven't won any. That tempers any enthusiasm to back the home side but they look good value for the draw.

