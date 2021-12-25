Sunday Sports Multiple: A Prem pair and a King George pick in 67/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Chelsea at 14/5

A few weeks ago, Chelsea were looking unstoppable, but their momentum has slowed in December, while Aston Villa appear rejuvenated under Steven Gerrard.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won only two of their last six and have slipped to third in the Premier League, two wins off the pace, and with Arsenal gaining ground rapidly, they can't afford to drop any more points.

Unfortunately, Villa Park may not be the best place to go looking for points at the moment. Gerrard's team have won four from six since he took over and their only defeats came by a single goal against Liverpool and Manchester City. The visitor's strong defence should help them avoid defeat but they may have to settle for a draw.

Bet 2: Back Chantry House to win the King George VI Chase at 9/2

The King George VI Chase is the centrepiece of a hectic Boxing Day schedule for racing fans and Chantry House looks a good bet to claim the prize.

As usual, this race will feature many of the best staying chasers around, including the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, the remarkable Frodon and the winner of the 2018 and 2019 versions of this race, Clan Des Obeaux.

All three would be worthy winners, but the fast improving Chantry House could edge them out. He was a dual Grade One winner in the spring and was given a gentle introduction this season, so with more to come, he has a great chance of giving Nicky Henderson his fourth success in this famous old race.

Bet 3: Back Brighton to draw with Brentford at 23/10

Graham Potter's Brighton are on a 12-match winless run in all competitions and although they are still in a relatively solid mid-table position, there is a limit to how long the club will remain patient with the lack of end product.

The Seagulls have played well in patches but regularly fail to turn possession and promise into shots and goals and have become the Premier League's draw specialists.

Unfortunately for the home side, Sunday's visitors are one of the stronger teams on the road. Brentford have only lost twice away from home this season and I'm backing them to pick up another battling point this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 67/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.