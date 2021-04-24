Sunday Sports Multiple: A Molineux draw the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolves to draw with Burnley at 23/10

Wolves have shown improvement in recent weeks and go into this game against relegation-threatened Burnley with two wins under their belt, but they may have to settle for a draw this weekend.

The Clarets have lost their last three, while Wolves have recorded successive 1-0 victories, but those wins came against Sheffield United, who are now officially relegated, and Fulham, who are virtually relegated.

Although it is fair to say that Sean Dyche's side have had a tough season, survival looks more likely than not, and they are more than capable of frustrating any opponent on their day, particularly on the road. Given that the low-scoring home side are missing several key players, I fancy the visitors to grind out another point.

Bet 2: Back Santiago to win the Vintage Crop Stakes at 8/11

Sunday's Navan card features some interesting Pattern-quality contests including the Vintage Crop Stakes - won last year by Melbourne Cup winner, Twilight Payment - for which a small, but high-quality field lines up.

Samedi has the most eye-catching form figures, having won five in a row last year, but the drying ground may not be in his favour, so it could pay to side with Aidan O'Brien's classy four-year-old Santiago.

He fell short in the St Leger but was one of the most promising staying prospects of the Classic generation last season, winning the Queen's Vase and the Irish Derby, and he looks a good bet to continue his trainer's excellent record in this contest.

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa to beat West Brom at 10/11

Time is running out for West Brom to save themselves and their survival chances could be dealt a serious blow by their neighbours on Sunday.

Albion looked woeful in defence against Leicester in midweek and with just three days rest they could be up against it taking on an Aston Villa side that has enjoyed an extra day off, following their narrow defeat against Manchester City.

Villa have lost three of their last four, but those defeats came against top six sides and Albion represent a much easier test. Dean Smith is still missing some significant players, but after nearly two seasons in the top-flight, there is enough talent and experience in the Villa squad to secure the three points here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



