Sunday Sports Multiple: A Molineux draw the headline in a 12/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolves to draw with Brighton at 23/10

A 2-0 victory over Leeds has taken Brighton to the brink of confirming their Premier League survival and I think they look good for another point on Sunday.

It would be a travesty if the Seagulls were relegated as they have been playing good football without reward all season, and on Sunday they are up against a Wolves team that has scored just three in their last four.

Brighton haven't exactly been prolific either, but they have generally been hard to beat away from home, and with safety almost secured, they should be highly motivated to come away from the Molineux with something this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Bolshoi Ballet to win the Derrinstown Derby Trial at 5/4

There will be more Derby clues available at Leopardstown on Sunday in the Derrinstown Derby Trial, for which Bolshoi Ballet looks a solid bet.

The Galileo colt is up against some interesting contenders, including Mac Swinney, from the 2,000 Guineas-winning stable of Jim Bolger, but he has the credentials to come out on top en route to Epsom.

Bolshoi Ballet disappointed in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final two-year-old run but he was always likely to fare better this year, and he won the Ballysax Stakes in style on his reappearance. That is a traditional stepping stone for many leading Aidan O'Brien Derby contenders, and he should have the class to take this.

Bet 3: Back Manchester United to beat Aston Villa at 5/6

Aston Villa pulled off a memorable win against Everton last weekend, but they face a tougher task this Sunday and I think they could struggle.

Dean Smith's side have cruised to a mid-table position and arguably could benefit from not being under any pressure, but the fact remains that they are much poorer creatively without Jack Grealish and Trezeguet, and that could cost them here.

United's revival has been built on a solid defence as much as their array of attacking talent, and their record of three goals conceded in their last ten away games is an astonishing stat. Defensively, they should have little trouble keeping an understrength Villa at bay and they have the forward options to find the goals they need.

