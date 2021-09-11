Sunday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool draw the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leeds to draw with Liverpool at 3/1

Leeds have made a slow start to their Premier League campaign, but I'm backing them to earn a creditable point on Sunday.

The visitors were left frustrated against Chelsea last time out as they were unable to make their extra man count, and they could be in for more frustration again this weekend against opponents who can be hard to predict.

Both sides have been hit by the COVID breach that affected the Brazil versus Argentina game in the week, but Liverpool's absences: Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino, are the more significant and that could give Leeds the chance to get a draw in what is likely to be an open and entertaining game.

Bet 2: Back Point Lonsdale to win the National Stakes at 1.51/2

The National Stakes is one of the key indicators for the following year's Classics, and this year's renewal at the Curragh features the usual mix of high class two-year-olds from top stables.

Native Trail is two from two and is likely to improve again after his narrow win in the Superlative Stakes, while both Ebro River and Duke De Sessa will have their supporters, but Point Lonsdale looks like the one to be on.

The Australia colt has looked unstoppable this season, recording four wins from four outings, by increasing margins. He was an extremely impressive winner of the Futurity Stakes over course and distance last month, already looks to be a level above his rivals and can be backed with confidence here.

Bet 3: Back Inter to beat Sampdoria at 4/6

Sampdoria will hope that the signing of Ciccio Caputo, who is set to make his debut on Sunday, will help them to find their goalscoring edge, but based on what we've seen so far this season, they appear to be up against it here.

A defeat to Milan and a draw with Sassuolo is not a terrible return, but the fact that they've failed to score in both of those games is a concern and it leaves them vulnerable to an Inter side that have started well.

Under Simone Inzaghi, the reigning Serie A champions have put their troubled summer behind them and kicked off with healthy victories over Genoa and Verona, scoring seven goals in the process, and while the Sampdoria defence may be a little tougher to break down, I'm backing the visitors to collect all three points.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.