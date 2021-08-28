Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leeds win the headline in a 31/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Leeds to beat Burnley at 13/10

Burnley's days of flirtation with the top six are long gone and after two defeats in two games they look set for another long season of struggle.

There was no shame in losing to a rampant Liverpool side, but the defeat to Brighton was more disappointing and in both games, they struggled both to create chances and to contain their opponents, suggesting there will be no quick fix to their problems.

Leeds are also winless after two outings, but they showed a lot of heart and creativity in their 2-2 draw with Everton and their style of play will usually produce plenty of chances. With the Burnley front line unlikely to give them too much to worry about at the back, Marcelo Bielsa's side look a good bet for three points here.

Bet 2: Back Onassis to win the Supreme Stakes at 4/1

The Supreme Stakes is the pick of Goodwood's Sunday card and it looks like a wide-open edition in which all six entrants have a chance.

Rhoscolyn has been consistent at a lower level and is worth a try in this grade, while Double or Bubble has improved significantly in recent weeks, running well in two Listed events, including her victory at Pontefract last time.

Both should give a good account of themselves, but I will be siding with the four-year-old mare, Onassis, ridden by Hayley Turner. She has been finding her form steadily this summer and confirmed her liking for this course when finishing a narrow second in a similar race at the end of July. That run confirmed that she is capable of making a mark in a Group Three and I think she can land the prize here.

Bet 3: Back Manchester United to beat Wolves at 4/5

Wolves are yet to register a Premier League point under Bruno Lage and although they will derive some confidence from their midweek Carabao Cup success, Sunday's fixture represents a significantly tougher challenge.

Lage's side haven't been thrashed in either of their games, against Leicester or Tottenham, but they didn't seriously threaten to get the better of their opponents and Manchester United are arguably a level higher than either of those two.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side arrive in the West Midlands with an impressive 27-game unbeaten away run, which is testament to their preference for hitting teams on the break. I can't see Wolves unlocking their defence often enough to cause United problems here and I'm backing the visitors to edge this one.

