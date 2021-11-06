Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leeds draw the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leeds to draw with Leicester at 12/5

Leeds put three points on the board last time with a narrow win over Norwich and I'm backing them to earn another point on Sunday.

Their visitors have been inconsistent so far this season, and that seems mainly to stem from defensive weaknesses. Only Aston Villa, Newcastle, Watford and Norwich have conceded more Premier League goals than Leicester so far this season, and against an attack minded side like Leeds, that could leave them vulnerable.

The absence of Patrick Bamford is a continuing problem for Marcelo Bielsa's side but they have other scoring options, including the dynamic Brazilian Rapinha and their system is less reliant than most on individuals. Their inventive play combined with Leicester's shaky defence and speed on the break should make for an entertaining encounter, and I think a high scoring draw could be on the cards.

Bet 2: Back Notebook to win the Fortria Chase at 4/7

The pick of Ireland's Sunday card is the Fortria Chase, a Grade 2 event that this year appears to be a two horse race.

The 2020 Marsh Novices' Chase winner Samcro had a disappointing 20/21 season and had a mixed record during a summer campaign, but Gordon Elliott will be hoping the break has freshened him up and that he can return to his novice form.

Still, he will have it all to do to get the better of the market leader. Notebook's season also tailed off last time round but he clearly goes well fresh and Henry De Bromhead is sure to have him tuned up here. On form and ratings, he has the edge over his main rival, so I'm banking on him to return with a bang.

Bet 3: Back Liverpool to beat West Ham at 3/4

West Ham continue to impress on multiple fronts this season and at first glance, their price looks extremely generous for a team in that kind of form playing at home. That is, until you remember who they will be playing on Sunday.

Liverpool will have to get by without Roberto Firmino, but I don't expect that to slow them down too much. They have looked like a team on a mission from the beginning of the campaign and are yet to suffer a competitive defeat this season.

Of equal significance is their strong away record. Jurgen Klopp's side has won four out of five on the road, with an astonishing 19-3 aggregate goals score, and even without Firmino, I think they will have too much firepower for the Hammers.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1.




