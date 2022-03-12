Sunday Sports Multiple: A Goodison Park draw the headline in an 83/1 weekend wager

Three consecutive Premier League defeats, along with the possibility that they might also face a points deduction, have dispelled any lingering optimism at Goodison Park and Everton are now facing the very real prospect of relegation.

The only thing that can be said in favour of Frank Lampard's side is that they have looked better at home, where they played well against Manchester City and beat Leeds in their last two games, and three of their next four league games are also on their home patch, so they have an opportunity to grab some points.

They are up against strong opponents in Wolves, who have a solid away record and are still just about in the hunt for a top-six spot, but with home advantage I think the Toffees can raise their game and earn a crucial point.

One of the more interesting races on Sunday's Warwick card is this Class Three event for novice chasers run over two and a half miles.

Fortune's Melody from the Harry Fry stable has been in consistent form over fences, while Dan Skelton's Dazzling Glory is definitely worth watching on her chase debut, but Crossgalesfamegame could be the one to be on here.

Although she disappointed last time, she is dropping down in class again, and has previously won at this level, as well as earning a creditable second in a Listed event. Conditions should be fine and she can pick up the second chase win of her career.

March has so far been a huge disappointment for West Ham. Knocked out of the FA Cup, they trail Sevilla after the first leg of their Europa League tie, and they also lost their last Premier League game, against Liverpool.

With Arsenal in good form, and having played three more games than the Gunners, David Moyes' side cannot afford to lose any more ground if they want to secure Champions League qualification, but they face a tough task on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho's arrival at Aston Villa has added guile and star quality to a well organised, hard working side. They have run up three wins in a row in the Premier League, without conceding a goal, and while West Ham are tougher opponents than the teams they've been playing recently, I think they can earn a point.

