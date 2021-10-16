Sunday Sports Multiple: A Goodison draw the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Everton to draw with West Ham at 9/4

Both sides have made solid starts to the season and we could be in for an entertaining game on Merseyside this lunchtime.

Everton matched Manchester United in their last game before the international break and although the Hammers suffered a surprise defeat to Brentford, their overall form has been solid, particularly away from home where they are undefeated in five.

Both teams are missing key players, but Everton's injury problems are more severe, with Dominic Calvert Lewin and Richarlisson both out, and that could cancel out the effect of home advantage, so I'm backing the enterprising visitors to earn a point.

Bet 2: Back Silver Streak to win the Kempton 3:15 at 10/11

There are a couple of high-quality Listed events on Kempton's Sunday card, including this intriguing small field two-mile hurdle that will see the return to action of multiple Graded winner Sceau Royal and Christmas Hurdle winner Silver Streak.

Sceau Royal started off over hurdles last season before switching back to the larger obstacles and winning the Game Spirit, and though he ultimately fell short again in the spring festivals, he should be a lively contender on his preferred going.

Still, he has a bit to find with Silver Streak, who also disappointed in the spring, but who has been a consistent competitor in top level hurdle contests. Notably, he has an excellent record at this course, winning three out of four here and he looks a good bet.

Bet 3: Back Tottenham to beat Newcastle at 5/4

The controversial Saudi takeover has given Newcastle fans plenty to look forward to but in the short term, their side remains one of the poorer teams in the division, and I'm backing Tottenham to spoil the party at St James' Park on Sunday.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo was under intense pressure after a run of poor results, culminating in a disastrous north London derby, but victories over Aston Villa and NS Mura have taken the edge of some of the criticism.

Significantly, although they only beat Villa 2-1, Spurs registered 17 shots on goal in that game, and a repetition of that offensive fluency could be bad news for a Newcastle side that has the joint worst goals-against record in the division.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



