Sunday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea win the headline in a 15/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to beat Manchester United at 4/7

Chelsea's remarkable turnaround since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club shows that replacing a manager mid-season need not hinder a team's prospects, but given the way Manchester United have operated since 2013, few would bet on them emulating Sunday's opponents in the next few months.

Whereas Chelsea have a successful model that has produced regular trophies despite a high turnover of coaches, United have lurched aimlessly from one moment of indecision to the next, hoping that each new manager will be their saviour.

Occasionally the departure of a manager can galvanise a set of players, but this United squad does not seem like that type of group and given how disjointed and beaten they have looked in recent games, anything other than a Chelsea win would be a big shock.

Bet 2: Back My Mate Mozzie to win the Royal Bond Hurdle at 7/4

The pick of Sunday's racing takes place at Fairyhouse, with a top quality card that features this valuable race for Novice Hurdlers.

The strength of the contest is underlined by the fact that three of the main contenders are yet to taste defeat, including impressive mare Impervious and Gordon Elliott's Mighty Potter who ran away with a novice event at Down Royal last time.

But in a very competitive race, I think My Mate Mozzie is the one to be on. He was an easy winner on his debut at Punchestown, and then ran away with a Grade 3 event at Navan. That performance looks the best form on show in this contest and this classy five-year-old can land a good prize for Gavin Cromwell.

Bet 3: Back Napoli to draw with Lazio at 27/10

Napoli have been the form side in Serie A so far, but there have been recent signs that they may be running out of steam.

That wouldn't be too surprising, given their horrendous injury list. Star player Victor Osimhen is a long term absentee, along with half a dozen first team regulars, and performances on the pitch have deteriorated, as underlined by their defeat against Inter last weekend and a midweek loss to Spartak Moscow.

Admittedly, Sunday's opponents are not the best travellers, but they are a solid enough team with realistic top six ambitions and I'm backing them to take advantage of Napoli's slump and earn a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 15/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



