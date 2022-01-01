Sunday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea draw the headline in a 73/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to draw with Liverpool at 12/5

Defeat to Leicester has left Liverpool six points adrift of Manchester City and given the form of the league leaders, that may already be too big a gap to close.

Jurgen Klopp's side must also be concerned about the teams immediately below them in the table, including Sunday's opposition. Chelsea's own title push has stalled in recent weeks, but they remain difficult opponents, and have only lost twice in the Premier League this season.

Even when not firing on all cylinders, Thomas Tuchel's well organised team are rock solid defensively, and the result has been a run of five draws in their last ten outings. Like Liverpool, they will be desperate for the win here, but both may have to settle for a draw in what is sure to be a tight game.

Bet 2: Back Grand Jury to win the Slaney Novices' Hurdle at 6/1

This Grade One contest for staying novices has been won by some high quality horses, including the last two winners of the Ballymore Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Bob Ollinger and Envoi Allen, and there will be some potential stars on show on Sunday, representing the big guns of Ireland.

Gordon Elliott's representatives, Ginto and Hollow Games have both already won at Graded level, while Willie Mullins' Whatdeawant was an impressive maiden winner.

But in what looks like being an informative race, I'm siding with Grand Jury from the same stable that saddled last year's winner. His maiden win came over two miles, but he will improve significantly for the step up in trip and can edge out his rivals.

Bet 3: Back Everton to draw with Brighton at 21/10

An unexpected two weeks off will have given Everton's squad some time to recharge but they will need to improve drastically in 2022 to rescue what has been a dismally disappointing season that could yet turn into a relegation battle.

Rafa Benitez has been unable to instil the resilience and organisation that usually characterises his teams and Everton have conceded 10 goals in their last four games at Goodison Park. The absence of Richarlison and Salomon Rondon also means they will go into this game with a significantly depleted attack.

The good news for Rafa is that Sunday's visitors are not exactly prolific in front of goal. The Seagulls have scored five in their last seven and their last three away games have all ended 1-1, so a point apiece looks like a good bet here.

