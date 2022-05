It's the richest game in English football and both of Sunday's Championship play-off contenders have had remarkable journeys to Wembley.

Nottingham Forest were bottom of the table in September before Steve Cooper took over, while Huddersfield, who finished 20th last season, recorded a remarkable 17-match unbeaten run between December and March to get into play-off contention.

Both showed considerable resilience in coming through their semi-finals and have impressive defensive records, which should make for a tight and nervy contest, and I think it will take extra time to separate them.

It's an all-jumps day on Sunday and the pick of the action comes from Punchestown, which features some competitive heats including this two-and-a-half-mile chase.

Birchdale tops the weights but he wasn't that impressive when last seen over course and distance, so this could be between the two lightly raced chasers, Old Town Garde from the Gordon Elliott stable and Joseph O'Brien's Fire Attack.

The latter has the better form but the faster going here is not in his favour, so it could be worth taking a chance on Old Town Garde on his handicap debut. He has shown little in two chase outings so far, but was a hurdle winner and has more potential than any of his main rivals here.

The second National League play-off semi-final of the weekend is between two teams that finished the regular season in contrasting styles.

Chesterfield had been in automatic promotion contention throughout most of the season but their form fell away at the end of the campaign and they almost dropped out of the play-offs entirely.

They came through their play-off quarter-final tie with Halifax with a narrow victory, but are up against much stronger opponents here. Solihull finished the season with a five-game winning streak, and their excellent home form makes them solid favourites to reach the play-off final.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 46/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.