Victory at Chelsea last time provided a precious three points for Everton, but they are still up against it in the Premier League relegation battle and Frank Lampard will be concerned about their poor record on the road as they head to Leicester.

But Sunday's game could turn out to be a good opportunity to put that record right as they take on a weary and deflated Leicester side. Defeat to Roma on Thursday effectively ended their season and it will be tough for Brendan Rodgers to lift his team again for this one.

It's also worth mentioning that the Foxes are in awful form, aside from their European exploits. In fact their last win in all competitions came seven games ago, against PSV Eindhoven and with rotation of the Leicester squad also inevitable here, there is an ideal opportunity for a confident Toffees lineup to grab the win.

The Derby and Oaks trials are coming thick and fast at the moment, and Sunday's Leopardstown card features one of the most interesting Classic auditions.

The favourite is Aidan O'Brien's Stone Age who was always going to improve for a trip and having finished second over ten furlongs in October, he finally got off the mark in impressive style at Navan last time. He is bred for the Derby and could obviously not be in better hands, but I prefer to side with French Claim here.

The French Fifteen colt has plenty of stamina in his pedigree and the manner of his seasonal reappearance victory at Cork was eye-catching. Less exposed than the favourite and a bigger price, he offers the value here.

Arsenal were far from their best in the 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium last time and have a relatively poor record against bottom-half sides in recent weeks, but Sunday's game presents them with a good opportunity to strengthen their position in the top four.

The visitors have shown plenty of fighting spirit under Jesse Marsch, but their defensive weakness was once again on full display against Manchester City and will not have been improved by the injury to key defender Stuart Dallas, which leaves them vulnerable here.

We could be in for an entertaining afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, but with Tottenham playing at Anfield, this is a great chance for the Gunners to pull clear of their rivals ahead of the impending North London derby and I'm backing them to take it.

