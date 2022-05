A win over West Ham would give Brighton a top-half finish to go with their record points tally, and they could conceivably finish as high as eighth after another impressive campaign.

How much that will motivate the Seagulls remains to be seen, but there is no doubt about the visitors' motivation. Only a win here will give them a chance of finishing sixth and upgrading from the Europa Conference League to the Europa League next season.

This could be an entertaining finale at the Amex Stadium, but it's worth noting that Brighton are the fourth-lowest scorers in the Premier League, while West Ham have only won one of their last seven on the road. This game finished 1-1 last season and a draw is on the cards again.

The Irish 1,000 Guineas is the highlight of Sunday's racing and not surprisingly, Aidan O Brien and Dermot Weld dominate the betting, but it could pay to take a chance on the James-Ferguson-trained Mise En Scene at bigger odds.

Weld's horse Homeless Songs was a big improver when winning the 1,000 Guineas Trial, but that race doesn't often produce the Guineas winner, while O'Brien's Tuesday has already been beaten at this level as a three-year-old.

While Mise En Scene has not been on the track since the Breeders' Cup in November, that means she is less exposed than a few of her rivals here and prior to her US visit, she had finished a creditable fourth in the Fillies' Mile. She is more of a risk than the two market leaders, but her current odds offer compensation and she's worth a bet.

On the face of it, this should be a straightforward game to predict. The Gunners are desperate for a win to give themselves an outside chance of fourth, while Everton are already celebrating after having staved off relegation.

Still, Arsenal don't do straightforward and as for the visitors, the sudden release of pressure from any team can have unpredictable consequences.

In Everton's case, there has never been any doubt that their squad is, at least on paper, a top half of the table group, featuring some world-class talents. They may relish the chance to express themselves against opponents who will be under intense pressure, not least from their own fans, and I'm backing Everton to earn a draw.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 157/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.