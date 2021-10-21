Serie A Tips: Atalanta and Sassuolo can win but goals will be scarce in Rome

Neroverdi nerves

Sassuolo v Venezia

Saturday October 23, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Some poor recent results for Sassuolo have led to them slipping down the Serie A table, but also mean they have begun to represent good value in the betting markets. The Neroverdi are undoubtedly one of Italy's better teams, yet a loss to Inter and a surprising draw at Genoa mean they occupy 14th place ahead of this weekend's matches.

Another factor is Venezia's unexpected victory at home against Fiorentina on Monday night, a result that pushed them level on points with Sassuolo and just one spot below them in the standings. There have been under 2.5 goals in each of Venezia's last four matches, while only one of Sassuolo's home games so far this season has seen them hit the over in this market.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Sassuolo to win and under 2.5 goals , a bet that is currently available at odds of 4.3310/3.

Bergamaschi bounce back

Atalanta v Udinese

Sunday October 24, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead over Manchester United in midweek, Atalanta were desperately unlucky to leave Old Trafford empty handed as the home side fought back to win. Gian Piero Gasperini and his players will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back immediately, and Udinese's visit to the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday could not provide a more ideal opportunity.

The visitors have not won any of their last five games, and have not kept a clean sheet since September 12. Meanwhile, Atalanta have lost just one of their last five league games, and have scored two or more goals in the last four of those encounters, with four of their last five games seeing over 3.5 goals.

With that in mind, the tip here is to back Atalanta to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 3.185/40.

Tight encounter in Rome

AS Roma v Napoli

Sunday October 24, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Expect a truly tense affair here, as the always passionate clash between Roma and Napoli takes place at the Stadio Olimpico. Something has to give as the visitors put their 100% Serie A record on the line against Jose Mourinho's Roma, who have won all four home games since the Portuguese boss took charge in the summer.

This could well be a low scoring affair, with Napoli boasting the league's best defence after conceding just three goals in their eight games thus far. Roma have been equally difficult to break down however, allowing opponents to net just twice in their four home games so far in 2020/21.

With that in mind, the tip here is to back under 2.5 goals, available at 2.26/5.