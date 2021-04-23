To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW33

Calhanoglu Rebić Milan
Hakan Calhanoglu and Ante Rebić have both scored for Milan against Lazio this term

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides scoreline predictions from Serie A as Milan begin to look over their shoulders...

"The prospect of Milan missing out on Champions League football looked preposterous for most of the season, but four defeats in their last 11 games means the Rossoneri have some work left to do."

Genoa to climb towards mid-table

Genoa v Spezia
Saturday, 14:00
Results elsewhere in midweek ensured Genoa aren't completely safe just yet, but a win at home to Spezia ought to do the trick. Vincenzo Italiano's visitors have averaged 2.01 xGA per away game - only Crotone are worse - and the hosts are in a strong position to build on the point handed to them by Goran Pandev's double on Wednesday night.

Back the 2-0 @ 14.0013/1

Home win to come too late to save Parma

Parma v Crotone
Saturday, 17:00
A few weeks ago, this might have looked like a potentially huge game. Unfortunately, both Parma and Crotone have failed to get the results to remain in touching distance of safety, meaning a win for Roberto D'Aversa's side - of which there is a 59% chance, according to Infogol's model - is unlikely to stop them joining Saturday's opponents in Serie B next season.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Sassuolo to preserve their impressive late-season run

Sassuolo v Sampdoria
Saturday, 19:45
Both of these sides won in midweek, though Sassuolo's comeback win at the San Siro was the more impressive result. Roberto De Zerbi's side have now won three on the spin, and they're expected to turn three into four by seeing off a Sampdoria side who they beat 3-2 at Luigi Ferraris just before the winter break.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Benevento to be hurt by home form

Benevento v Udinese
Sunday, 11:30
Benevento have the second-worst home points return in Serie A, with an average xGA of 1.78 per game playing its part, and Infogol expects opponents Udinese to get revenge for their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. We're unlikely to witness a high-scoring affair, if the model is proven right, and Pippo Inzaghi will know another home loss could spell big trouble for his team in their battle against the drop.

Back the 0-2 @ 12.50

Juve to grind out a win in Tuscany

Fiorentina v Juventus
Sunday, 14:00
Fiorentina's midweek win has given them some breathing space after some lingering relegation worries, and this could be good news for a Juventus side whose own precarious top-four battle could have done without the prospect of opponents fighting for their lives. Neither of these teams has been consistent of late, but Infogol backs the champions to come away from Artemio Franchi with the points.

Back the 1-2 @ 8.207/1

leonardo-bonucci-juventus-torino.jpg

Inter to get back on track after mini blip

Inter Milan v Verona
Sunday, 14:00
Back-to-back draws haven't harmed Inter too much, thanks to results elsewhere, and Antonio Conte's side shouldn't be caused too many problems at home to Verona. The visitors made the Nerazzurri work for their win in the reverse fixture, but Infogol gives the champions-elect a 72% chance of victory against opponents with little to play for.

Back the 3-0 @ 8.207/1

Roma to dent Cagliari's survival bid

Cagliari v Roma
Sunday, 17:00
While Champions League qualification through the league seems out of Roma's reach, they still have a chance to overtake rivals Lazio before the season ends. The first step towards that would involve defeating a Cagliari side very much fighting for survival, and Infogol's model backs the Europa League semi-finalists to edge past the strugglers.

Back the 1-2 @ 10.009/1

Atalanta to keep top four fate in their hands

Atalanta v Bologna
Sunday, 19:45
With just three points between second and fifth, third-placed Atalanta can't afford too many unnecessary slip-ups. A home meeting with Bologna really ought to be a gimme, based on an average of 2.09 xGF per game at the Gewiss Stadium, though Gian Piero Gasperini's side will not want to rest on their laurels as they pursue a Champions League return.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

Napoli to cling onto top four dream

Torino v Napoli
Monday, 17:30
A 5-2 win over Lazio in midweek didn't tell the entire story of the game, but Napoli Rino Gattuso will not care. He now takes his team to Turin, where another victory could lift Gattuso's team into the top four depending on results elsewhere. Torino's home xG performance could easily have brought them more than 16 points from 15 games, but they may well fall short against the high-flyers despite a recent mini-revival of their own.

Back the 1-2 @ 8.207/1

Lazio to instil panic in faltering Milan

Lazio v AC Milan
Monday, 19:45
The prospect of Milan missing out on Champions League football looked preposterous for most of the season, but four defeats in their last 11 games means the Rossoneri have some work left to do. While the defeat in Naples has left Lazio's own top four hopes hanging by a thread, Infogol backs them to do the business on Monday night.

Back the 2-1 @ 15/2

***

Recommended bets

Genoa v Spezia: Back the 2-0 @ 14.0013/1
Fiorentina v Juventus: Back the 1-2 @ 8.207/1
Atalanta v Bologna: Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

