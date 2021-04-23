Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW33

Genoa to climb towards mid-table

Genoa v Spezia

Saturday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Results elsewhere in midweek ensured Genoa aren't completely safe just yet, but a win at home to Spezia ought to do the trick. Vincenzo Italiano's visitors have averaged 2.01 xGA per away game - only Crotone are worse - and the hosts are in a strong position to build on the point handed to them by Goran Pandev's double on Wednesday night.

Home win to come too late to save Parma

Parma v Crotone

Saturday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A few weeks ago, this might have looked like a potentially huge game. Unfortunately, both Parma and Crotone have failed to get the results to remain in touching distance of safety, meaning a win for Roberto D'Aversa's side - of which there is a 59% chance, according to Infogol's model - is unlikely to stop them joining Saturday's opponents in Serie B next season.

Sassuolo to preserve their impressive late-season run

Sassuolo v Sampdoria

Saturday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Both of these sides won in midweek, though Sassuolo's comeback win at the San Siro was the more impressive result. Roberto De Zerbi's side have now won three on the spin, and they're expected to turn three into four by seeing off a Sampdoria side who they beat 3-2 at Luigi Ferraris just before the winter break.

Benevento to be hurt by home form

Benevento v Udinese

Sunday, 11:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Benevento have the second-worst home points return in Serie A, with an average xGA of 1.78 per game playing its part, and Infogol expects opponents Udinese to get revenge for their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. We're unlikely to witness a high-scoring affair, if the model is proven right, and Pippo Inzaghi will know another home loss could spell big trouble for his team in their battle against the drop.

Juve to grind out a win in Tuscany

Fiorentina v Juventus

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Fiorentina's midweek win has given them some breathing space after some lingering relegation worries, and this could be good news for a Juventus side whose own precarious top-four battle could have done without the prospect of opponents fighting for their lives. Neither of these teams has been consistent of late, but Infogol backs the champions to come away from Artemio Franchi with the points.

Inter to get back on track after mini blip

Inter Milan v Verona

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Back-to-back draws haven't harmed Inter too much, thanks to results elsewhere, and Antonio Conte's side shouldn't be caused too many problems at home to Verona. The visitors made the Nerazzurri work for their win in the reverse fixture, but Infogol gives the champions-elect a 72% chance of victory against opponents with little to play for.

Roma to dent Cagliari's survival bid

Cagliari v Roma

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

While Champions League qualification through the league seems out of Roma's reach, they still have a chance to overtake rivals Lazio before the season ends. The first step towards that would involve defeating a Cagliari side very much fighting for survival, and Infogol's model backs the Europa League semi-finalists to edge past the strugglers.

Atalanta to keep top four fate in their hands

Atalanta v Bologna

Sunday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

With just three points between second and fifth, third-placed Atalanta can't afford too many unnecessary slip-ups. A home meeting with Bologna really ought to be a gimme, based on an average of 2.09 xGF per game at the Gewiss Stadium, though Gian Piero Gasperini's side will not want to rest on their laurels as they pursue a Champions League return.

Napoli to cling onto top four dream

Torino v Napoli

Monday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A 5-2 win over Lazio in midweek didn't tell the entire story of the game, but Napoli Rino Gattuso will not care. He now takes his team to Turin, where another victory could lift Gattuso's team into the top four depending on results elsewhere. Torino's home xG performance could easily have brought them more than 16 points from 15 games, but they may well fall short against the high-flyers despite a recent mini-revival of their own.

Lazio to instil panic in faltering Milan

Lazio v AC Milan

Monday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

The prospect of Milan missing out on Champions League football looked preposterous for most of the season, but four defeats in their last 11 games means the Rossoneri have some work left to do. While the defeat in Naples has left Lazio's own top four hopes hanging by a thread, Infogol backs them to do the business on Monday night.

***