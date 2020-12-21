Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW14

Crotone to pick up another point

Crotone v Parma

Tuesday, 17:30

Crotone's mini-revival was halted by Sampdoria over the weekend, but a return to Ezio Scida gives them a chance to climb off the bottom of the table for the first time in weeks. Visitors Parma are averaging 2.25 xGA per away game, giving the hosts hope, but recent resilience could be enough for a point, with Infogol putting almost nothing between the two sides.

Juve to end 2020 with a victory

Juventus v Fiorentina

Tuesday, 19:45

Juventus have found their attacking mojo, averaging 2.83 xGF per game across their last six outings in all competitions and moving within four points of Serie A's summit. They can turn up the pressure on the two Milanese sides above them by seeing off Fiorentina, and Infogol's model gives Andrea Pirlo's men a 71% chance of success against opponents who they beat 3-0 at home last term.

Inter to scrape another win on the road

Verona v Inter

Wednesday, 17:30

Inter had to be patient against Spezia last time out, waiting until the second half to break the deadlock, and a defensively sound Verona could present a similar challenge at Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. However, if Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri have shown one thing this season, it's that they're capable of digging deep in less-than-straightforward games, and Infogol's model backs them to do the same again on Wednesday.

Milan to end the year on top

AC Milan v Lazio

Wednesday, 19:45

Lazio got their season back on track over the weekend by beating Napoli, but a trip to the San Siro is unlikely to fill them with confidence. Simone Inzaghi's team won the corresponding game last season, but at that point Stefano Pioli was still finding his feet in Milan and the manager has since turned the Rossoneri around. Infogol anticipates a home win, keeping the leaders top of the table as 2020 becomes 2021.

Atalanta to continue resurgence

Bologna v Atalanta

Wednesday, 19:45

After recovering from an Angelo Da Costa howler to claim a point at the weekend, Bologna have a tougher task ahead of them in midweek. Atalanta have been in fine fettle since securing their Champions League progress, despite the shadow of uncertainty around Papu Gómez's future, and Gian Piero Gasperini's side are expected to have the upper hand at Renato Dall'Ara in a busy 90 minutes.

Napoli to keep Torino in trouble

Napoli v Torino

Wednesday, 19:45

Back-to-back defeats against Inter and Lazio have seen Napoli fall back after a fast start to the season, but a home meeting with struggling Torino can help them keep in touch with those above them. Marco Giampaolo's visitors will spend Christmas in the bottom three whatever happens in Naples, but Infogol's model forecasts a home win which could see Il Toro cast further adrift.

Roma to prolong Cagliari's winless run

Roma v Cagliari

Wednesday, 19:45

Despite shipping four to Atalanta on Sunday, Roma can be confident of victory over bottom-half Cagliari at the Olimpico. The visitors are five games without a victory, and are averaging just 0.94 xGF on their travels, explaining the 70% chance of a home win on Infogol's model, though last season's 1-1 draw will give them a glimmer of hope.

Sampdoria to make it three wins in succession

Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Wednesday, 19:45

Sassuolo were on a hiding to nothing over the weekend, struggling to claw anything back after conceding to Milan's Rafael Leão inside 10 seconds, and their reaction to an eventual 2-1 defeat at the San Siro will decide their fate at Luigi Ferraris. Samp are coming off back-to-back wins, with the 3-1 brushing aside of Crotone more convincing than the win in Verona which preceded it, and Claudio Ranieri will be confident of improving on last season's goalless draw with the Neroverdi.

Spezia to pull away from bottom three with huge win

Spezia v Genoa

Wednesday, 19:45

It's 17th v 19th at Alberto Picco on Wednesday, but a victory for the home side could open up a seven point gap between them and the visitors. Genoa have just three points on the road this season, averaging just 0.85 xGF per game, and Infogol backs Vincenzo Italiano's hosts to overcome their own underwhelming home record to make a big statement in the battle at the bottom.

Udinese to gain the upper hand in mid-table battle

Udinese v Benevento

Wednesday, 19:45

It's 11th v 12th at Friuli, but Udinese's performances are worthy of a higher position in the table and Infogol's model backs them to take advantage of an up-and-down Benevento side. Luca Gotti's men are averaging 0.82 xGA per game at home, and can add another clean sheet as they welcome opponents who failed to score in each of their last two away games.

