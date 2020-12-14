Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW12

Udinese to deny Crotone back-to-back wins

Udinese v Crotone

Tuesday, 17:30

Crotone got their first win of the season over the weekend, and are now just one point adrift at the bottom, but a trip to Udine isn't the easy follow-up they'd have liked. The Rossoblù have just one point from five away games this term, and will have a tough time against opponents averaging less than one xGA per game at home.

Lazio to win battle of the Inzaghi brothers

Benevento v Lazio

Tuesday, 19:45

Pippo Inzaghi will welcome his brother Simone to Ciro Vigorito on Tuesday night, with neither of their sides showing a great deal of consistency of late. Simone's Lazio should just about have the upper hand, despite a home defeat to Verona over the weekend, and Infogol's model gives the visitors a 57% chance of success in a game which looks likely to produce goals.

Juve to push Atalanta back down to mid-table

Juventus v Atalanta

Wednesday, 17:30

Atalanta ran Juventus close in last season's title race, and could well have ended up lifting the Scudetto were it not for a last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty when the teams met in July, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side have some catching up to do this term. Infogol gives the hosts a 51% chance of victory, though their opponents will take heart from a convincing win over Fiorentina last time out.

Fiorentina to deal Sassuolo a blow in top four chase

Fiorentina v Sassuolo

Wednesday, 19:45

Fiorentina have been better than their results suggest at Artemio Franchi this season, but they face a significant challenge against a Sassuolo side knocking on the door of the Champions League places. The visitors have been riding their luck of late in xG terms, and a trip to Tuscany could see them come unstuck.

Milan to kick on after Parma let-off

Genoa v AC Milan

Wednesday, 19:45

While AC Milan dominated against Parma in terms of chances, they needed a stoppage-time goal to rescue a point at the San Siro. Having avoided the worst, Stefano Pioli's team will be keen to ensure the dropped points are a one-off. They travel to Genoa, where they will take on a team who made them work for a 2-1 win last term in a match which ended 9 v 9, but the Rossoneri's improvement over the last year and a bit should see them through.

Home win to keep Inter in touch

Inter Milan v Napoli

Wednesday, 19:45

After digging deep to win in Cagliari on Sunday, Inter will hope for an easier time of things at home to Napoli. However, with Rino Gattuso's team showing defensive solidity, it's unlikely to be a walk in the park for the hosts. Infogol anticipates a home win, but Antonio Conte's men will be in for a tight contest against opponents averaging just 0.44 xGA per game away from home.

Parma to extend unbeaten run to five

Parma v Cagliari

Wednesday, 19:45

Parma haven't lost at home since the opening day, and Fabio Liverani's team are now four games unbeaten in all competitions after taking a point at the San Siro. They can extend that run back at Ennio Tardini, as they welcome a Cagliari side with just one win from six away from home. Infogol's model makes the hosts 45% favourites, but they'll be wary of the 3-1 loss they suffered against these opponents in 2019.

Bologna to rebound after Roma hammering

Spezia v Bologna

Wednesday, 19:45

Bologna's recovery mission began in the second half against Roma, with a 5-1 deficit at the break prompting a period of damage limitation. Having avoided further humiliation, Siniša Mihajlović's team will be keen to get back to winning ways against a Spezia side who suffered a heavy defeat of their own in Crotone, and Infogol anticipates an away win at Alberto Picco.

Verona to keep up the pressure on top four

Verona v Sampdoria

Wednesday 19:45

Victories against Atalanta and Lazio in their last two away games have helped Verona climb the table, and a return to winning ways at Bentegodi can cement their status as European contenders. Ivan Jurić's side take on a Sampdoria outfit without a win since October, and a repeat of last season's fast start can set the hosts up for a significant win.

Roma to leave Torino in deep trouble

Roma v Torino

Thursday, 19:45

After putting five past Bologna on Sunday, one of Serie A's best attacking sides will be keen to ensure those three points do not go to waste. Infogol makes the Giallorossi strong favourites against a Torino side averaging 2.2 xGA per game away from home.

