Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Juventus to put in professional performance in GW15

Atalanta are on fire

Atalanta v Venezia

Tuesday November 30, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in Serie A, Atalanta will be further boosted after recording a memorable victory away at Juventus this past weekend. With the team in that great form, it is no surprise that the Infogol model gives the Bergamaschi an 81% chance of winning this game. Venezia have won just two away games this season, with their best results coming on home soil, and it is difficult to see the newly promoted side taking any points here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

A Viola victory?

Fiorentina v Sampdoria

Tuesday November 30, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

The home side will likely arrive at this encounter still frustrated by their poor performance against Empoli at the weekend, but this Tuesday night game provides the perfect opportunity to give a positive reaction. La Viola have scored three or more goals in each of their last three home matches in Serie A, while seeing over 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 meetings with Sampdoria in all competitions.

Meanwhile, 'Doria's only away win in their four fixtures was against rock bottom Salernitana, while they have also seen over 2.5 goals scored in 11 of their last 12 games in Serie A.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Hellas hot at home

Hellas Verona v Cagliari

Tuesday November 30, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

They may have lost away to Sampdoria at the weekend, but Hellas Verona's home form has been red hot in recent weeks. Igor Tudor's men have won five consecutive games at the Bentegodi - a run that includes victories over Roma, Lazio and Juventus - so it is no surprise that the Infogol model gives them just a 26% chance of losing here. Cagliari are the league's worst away side, winless in six games on the road where they have been outscored by a total of 15 goals to five.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Salernitana still suffering

Salernitana v Juventus

Tuesday November 30, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Still in last place, Salernitana have lost their last three home games and the Infogol model gives them just a 12% chance of victory here. That's despite Juve's recent struggles, and the Bianconeri will be seeking to bounce back from Saturday's disappointing loss against Atalanta. It should be noted that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Juventus's last three games, and if that trend continues, it will add some value to this encounter at the Stadio Arechi.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Roma roll on

Bologna v AS Roma

Wednesday December 1, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Bologna have lost two of their last three home games, with their only victory coming against a poor Cagliari side we have already discussed elsewhere in this column. Roma have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight away matches in Serie A, while they have also lost just one of their last 12 away matches against Bologna in all competitions.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Spezia spiral continues

Inter v Spezia

Wednesday December 1, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Inter are in dominant form at San Siro, where they have won 20 of their last 22 home matches in Serie A, while Spezia - who go into this round sitting 17th in the table - have lost each of their last four away matches. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Spezia's last eight away games, while Inter have bagged an impressive 18 goals in their six home games so far this term.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Milan to win again

Genoa v AC Milan

Wednesday December 1, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After dropping just two points in their first 11 games, Milan have taken just one point from their last three matches, Stefano Pioli's side hit by an overwhelming combination of injuries and poor form all at once. Fortunately, Wednesday's encounter with Genoa should see them recover somewhat, particularly as their opponents have failed to win any of their last 11 games.

The Infogol model gives Milan - who have scored at least two goals in 28 of their last 32 away matches in Serie A - a 55% chance of victory, and it is worth noting there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Milan's last five away games and in each of their last four matches against Genoa in all competitions.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Napoli need to keep winning

Sassuolo v Napoli

Wednesday December 1, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Napoli have lost just once in their last 23 league games, and just one of their last 12 meetings with Sassuolo in all competitions. This has the potential to be a high scoring encounter two, with Sassuolo seeing over 2.5 goals in each of their last eight league games, while Napoli have scored 30 goals and conceded just seven so far this term.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Tough Toro time

Torino v Empoli

Thursday December 2, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Empoli's win over Fiorentina means they arrive at this midweek round sitting 11th in Serie A, two points and two places above their next opponents. Yet while Torino have struggled away from home, they have won four of their seven home matches, including each of their last three.

That streak has seen them leading at both half time and full time too while seeing over 2.5 goals in all three encounters, ​​and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Empoli's last seven games too.



BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Lazio to win

Lazio v Udinese

Thursday December 2, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

With the Infogol model giving them a 62% chance of victory, this looks like a match Lazio should be seeking to claim maximum points from. Udinese - who sit 14th in the table - have won just once in their last 11 matches in Serie A, while going winless in their last five away games this season.

It should be noted that Lazio have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, while three of Udinese's last four have gone over that same total as well.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over