Although they've just been put out of the Scottish Challenge Cup, following a 7-0 defeat to Rangers B, Dumbarton are absolutely flying in the league.

The Sons are yet to concede a goal at home in the league, having beat Stirling Albion 2-0 on the opening day, and then thumping 4 past Annan two weeks ago.

They've also managed to get two wins from two on their away trips, putting them top of the league with maximum possible points.

It's fair to say they had somewhat of a clear out in the summer, shipping 12 players out and bringing in 10 new faces - with the most impact coming from new striker Declan Byrne.

Signed from Albion Rovers, he's managed to bag 4 goals already - placing him as the top scorer in the league!

Manager, Stevie Farrell, will be hoping Byrne can continue this fine form and add to his tally against Elgin this weekend.

As for Elgin, they're still searching for their first win in the league. After starting the season with a 3-1 loss to East Fife, they've had three consecutive 2-2 draws.

There are positives to take from this, however the away form of Elgin can't be ignored.

During last season, Elgin had the worst away record in the league, only picking up 13 points from 18 away games - 2 points less than relegated Cowdenbeath!

I don't expect Dumbarton to have any issues at home to Elgin, so I'm going with Dumbarton to Win.

Back Over 1.5 goals between Partick and Raith @ 1.36

Another game that stands out to me is Partick Thistle vs Raith Rovers. Due to goal difference, the Jags currently sit second in the table.

They've cemented their title as top scorers in the league with 10 goals, however they also hold the unwanted record of joint most goals conceded - having shipped 7 goals across the opening four games.

Partick have looked to bolster their attacking options in the summer, recruiting Anton Dowds from Falkirk and also bringing in Cole McKinnon and Tony Weston from Rangers.

These new signings join a front line which already features Partick's main man, Brian Graham, who has racked up 7 goal contributions already this season - placing him as second top scorer in the league.

Manager, McCall, will be hoping this form continues this weekend and will have plenty of options on the bench if not.

As for Raith, they may not have started their league campaign as they'd hoped, having been defeated by both Cove Rangers and Dundee, but Ian Murray looks to have turned things around.

They've won their last two games 2-1 (vs Greenock Morton) and 2-0 (vs Hamilton).

Although away from home against Hamilton in their most recent outing, Raith dominated the game - boasting 61% possession and with more than double the number of shots and shots on target compared to their opponents.

It is likely that they'll play a similar way against Partick, with players like Aidan Connolly and Dylan Easton hoping to take advantage of a leaky Jags defence.

I can see goals in this one, so I'm backing Over 1.5 goals.

