Saturday Sports Multiple: Back the Revolution in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back New England Revolution to beat Atlanta United at 11/8

The MLS Eastern Conference leaders head south on Saturday keen to rediscover the winning thread, and they could hardly be visiting Atlanta at a better time.

Gabriel Heinze's team are in the middle of a dreadful form slump, having failed to register a win in their last seven outings. Leading striker Josef Martinez should be back for this one, but US national team players Brad Guzan, George Bello and Miles Robinson will be missing on international duty.

New England slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Toronto last time and have picked up only one point from their last three, so this represents an ideal opportunity against significantly weakened and out of form opponents. Back the Revolution for the win.

Bet 2: Back Snowfall to win the Irish Oaks at 3/10

With five entrants lining up for this year's Irish Oaks, Aidan O'Brien seems determined to claim a race in which he hasn't saddled the winner since Seventh Heaven triumphed in 2016.

The O'Brien contingent include promising Listed winner Willow and odd-on Roscommon winner La Joconde, but both look thoroughly outclassed by the horse that trounced them in the Epsom Oaks last month.

Snowfall didn't show much as a two-year-old, but she has been a different proposition this time round, winning the Musidora at York before thrashing a high-class field by an astonishing 16 lengths at Epsom. She may not be able to repeat that margin of victory here but should have no difficulty in making it three from three in 2021.

Bet 3: Back King's Lynn to win the Hackwood Stakes at 7/1

This looks like an open renewal of this Group Three event, and slight preference is for King's Lynn to get the better of Tabdeed and Naharr.

After winning this event last year, Tabdeed ended 2020 in disappointing fashion when struggling in the Sprint Cup at Haydock, but the ground was against him that day, and these conditions, along with the drop in class, will much more suitable, while Ayr Gold Cup winner Naharr can bounce back from his disappointing Royal Ascot run.

But both could be pipped by King's Lynn, one of the most improved sprinters around who put in a hugely impressive performance in the Wokingham. That run suggested there could be more to come and he looks a good option to claim this prize.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



