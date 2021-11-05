Saturday Sports Multiple: An Old Trafford draw is the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester United to draw with Manchester City at 3/1

For all the pressure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under this season, victory in this game would bring Manchester United level with their city rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

As ever there's a lot to weigh up going into a Manchester derby. On the one hand, United appear to be undergoing another mini-resurgence. On the other, they will be fielding a makeshift central defensive pairing in this match, which is far from ideal when you're about to take on a Pep Guardiola side.

That said, City look pretty short considering they've only won one of their last five editions of this fixture, and with the home side hard to predict at the moment, the draw looks to offer the most value here.

Bet 2: Back Bravemansgame to win the Rising Stars Chase at 1/2

Wincanton has its turn in the spotlight on Saturday and there's plenty of top quality jumps action to enjoy with the weekend card.

The Rising Stars Novices' Chase is often a key indicator of future stardom and there are some intriguing contenders lining up for this one, including Paul Nicholls' Mick Pastor, who is bidding for a fifth consecutive win and Dan Skelton's Faivoir.

The favourite, though, is likely to take some beating. Bravemansgame competed at the highest level as a novice hurdler and was hugely impressive on his chase debut at Newton Abbot, turning in one of the best performances by a novice chaser so far this season. He is a short price, but that could still represent excellent value.

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace to beat Wolves at 6/4

The two Premier League teams with the longest current unbeaten runs meet in south London on Saturday and it promises to be a fascinating clash.

Wolves continued their resurgence with a solid win against Everton on Monday and they will head to the capital in confident mood, boasting an away record that is one of the best in the top flight.

Still, there is a feeling that Patrick Vieira is building something special at Selhurst Park and there's a lot more to come. The victory at the Etihad last weekend was another indication of the progress they have been making and their home record is impressive. Back the Eagles to pick up another three points.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



