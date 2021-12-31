Saturday Sports Multiple: An Emirates draw the headline in a 29/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to draw with Manchester City at 18/5

Arsenal's remarkable revival has seen the Gunners return to the top four but they face the ultimate test of their new-found resilience against the league leaders.

Mikel Arteta's side have won four in a row, registering an impressive 14-1 goal scoring record, while Manchester City have racked up 18 goals in their last four, and head to North London on a ten-game winning streak.

Their recent records suggest we could be in for a thriller at the Emirates, and while they are obviously the better side, City look short enough in the betting here, so I'm backing a fast-improving and confident Arsenal side to earn a point.

Bet 2: Back Brewin'upastorm to win the Relkeel Hurdle at 6/4

The pick of the UK racing on New Year's Day comes at Cheltenham and includes this fascinating renewal of the Grade Two Relkeel Hurdle, which sees McFabulous and Brewin'upastorm resuming their rivalry.

McFabulous won this race for Paul Nicholls last year, but was subsequently beaten by Olly Murphy's Brewin'upastorm at Fontwell, before both finished down the field in the Aintree Hurdle in April.

McFabulous was giving away 6lb to his rival at Fontwell and theoretically should be able to get closer off level weights here. However, Brewin'upastorm appeared to improve further when winning impressively at Aintree in November and with a fitness edge looks the best bet here.

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace to draw with West Ham at 12/5

West Ham thrashed Watford on Tuesday to earn a much-needed three points and will be aiming to build on that success on New Year's Day at Selhurst Park.

But while David Moyes' side are the favourites here, I think the market is underestimating Crystal Palace's threat, particularly on their home patch.

They've only lost once at home in the Premier League this season, and have saved some of their best performances for the stronger teams in the league, beating Manchester City, Tottenham and Wolves and earning a draw with Arsenal. They matched the Hammers 2-2 back in August and they can do so again this weekend.

