Saturday Sports Multiple: A Wolves win the headline in a 22/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolves to beat Brentford at 9/10

Wolves deserved more than they got from their opening three games of the season and they finally broke their duck mark against Watford last time, with a healthy 2-0 win that will have settled a few nerves at the Molineux.

Having come through a difficult start to the season, which saw them suffer narrow defeats to Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United, Bruno Lage's side now have an easier run of fixtures which should enable them to climb the table.

Brentford have shown themselves to be hard to beat so far, keeping clean sheets against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, but they don't offer much threat up front, so at the current odds, a Wolves win offers a touch of value.

Bet 2: Back Khaadem to win the World Trophy Stakes at 11/4

There are three Group races on Newbury's classy Saturday card, including this Group Three contest for sprinters over the minimum distance.

Tis Marvellous is bidding for a hat-trick and although he has been racing at a lower level in recent months, he has the form to prove he can compete at this level, while Hurricane Ivor's success in the Portland indicates he is worth a try in this grade.

The solution to this tricky sprint puzzle, however, could be Khaadem. The four-year-old has not been in great form this season, but he seemed to enjoy the drop to five furlongs when winning a Listed event last time, and he has an excellent record at this course, winning a Listed event and finishing second in the Group Three Hackwood two years ago. He looks like the one to beat here.

Bet 3: Back Norwich to draw with Watford at 23/10

After four defeats in four games, Norwich already seem to be up against it, but all four of those games have been against Premier League big guns and there have been signs in their last two outings that they are coming to terms with the top flight.

Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City were followed by a better effort in a 2-1 defeat against Leicester and they showed plenty of defensive resilience at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, eventually going down 1-0.

Fellow promoted side Watford do have a win under their belt, but that opening day win over Aston Villa has been followed by three poorer efforts, in which they've failed to find the net. This has the makings of a scrappy encounter, and goalmouth action may be at a premium, so the draw looks like the best option.

