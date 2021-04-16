Saturday Sports Multiple: A West Ham win the headline in a 26/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back West Ham to beat Newcastle at 11/10

West Ham survived a Leicester comeback on Sunday to score a decisive victory and they can strengthen their hold on a top four place with another win this weekend.

Despite missing key players, David Moyes' side raced into a 3-0 lead and then showed impressive resilience to hold off a Leicester rally. That win gives them the edge over Chelsea in the fight for the Champions League places, but with seven games to go the pressure is on and they can't afford to slip up.

The good news for Moyes is that although the Hammers have been less impressive on the road this season, they will be up against a Newcastle side that has been particularly poor at home. The Magpies have earned only 17 points from 15 home games, and I'm backing the visitors to grind out a crucial three points on Saturday.

Bet 2: Back De Vegas Kid to win the Brighton 6:30 at 3/1

Brighton's evening card has thrown up some interesting contests, including this open-looking 7-furlong handicap, in which three horses are vying for favouritism, and I think De Vegas Kid could be the answer.

The seven-year-old finished down the field last time out at Kempton but had a troubled passage and can be rated higher than the bare form suggests, and a return to his favourite course should see him bounce back.

De Vegas Kid has raced seven times at Brighton, recording four wins and two places, and conditions appear to be perfect for him this weekend, so I'm backing him to get the better of Fred, who appears to be in the grip of the handicapper, and Tin Hat, who represents the out-of-form Eve Johnson Houghton stable.

Bet 3: Back Sampdoria to draw with Verona at 23/10

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria take on fellow mid-table side Verona on Saturday and with neither side playing great football at the moment, a draw looks a good bet.

Sampdoria have been hit and miss this season, and their inconsistency has been underlined by recent results, which have included a solid draw at Milan preceded by dropped points against Cagliari and Genoa.

Ranieri's side have managed three goals in their last four Serie A outings, while Verona, who failed to register a shot on goal in their previous outing, have recorded four in five. With little to play for here, I can see this game ending in stalemate.

