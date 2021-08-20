Saturday Sports Multiple: A Villa win the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to beat Newcastle at 3/4

Both sides provided plenty of goalmouth entertainment on the opening Premier League weekend but ended up with nothing to show for their efforts.

For Villa the post-Grealish era had a disappointing start, as they were well beaten by newly promoted Watford, and manager Dean Smith has plenty to worry about as he goes into this game without five key first team players.

Yet Newcastle's absences may be the more serious. Steve Bruce is without his first and second choice goalkeepers, and although Freddie Woodman saved a penalty against West Ham, the Magpies defence looked much shakier than usual. This could be an entertaining, if scrappy encounter, but I think Villa can edge it.

Bet 2: Back Space Blues to win the City of York Stakes at 11/8

The Ebor meeting concludes with a high-quality Saturday card, including this intriguing Group Two over seven furlongs.

Primo Bacio has disappointed twice at Group One level, so this drop in class should help, and she has solid form at this course, having won a Listed event here in May, although that race was over a furlong further.

But Godolphin entry Space Blues has no such worries over the trip. He went unbeaten in four races at the distance last summer and although he finished fourth last time in the Lennox Stakes, he may have needed that outing after four months off. That effort should have set up him nicely for this contest and he looks the one to be on.

Bet 3: Back Brighton to draw with Watford at 5/2

Brighton showed plenty of resilience in their opening game to come from behind at Burnley but they will need to show even more when they take on a rampant Watford side at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

The Hornets announced their return to the top-flight in style, racing into a 3-0 lead against Aston Villa and earning a deserved three points and they will be confident of following up against the Seagulls.

On paper there isn't a lot to choose between the two sides, however, and history suggests this one could be tight. Three of their last six meetings have ended in draws, and they could be hard to separate again this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14.58.




